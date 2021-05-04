Why does Pete Sepp from the National Taxpayer’s Union, a supposedly conservative group, want us to pay more for prescription drugs than consumers anywhere else in the world? That is my takeaway from his recent opinion piece in the Gazette-Mail.
His vague opposition to proposals on lowering drug prices fits well into his organization’s rating on PolitiFact.com, consisting of two thirds half-truths and one-third total falsities.
First, he opposes having seniors pay less for their prescription drugs by allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices with drug manufactures. What is wrong with that? We allow Veterans Affairs to do just that, so why in the world do we ban Medicare from doing the same? This is a leftover from the George W. Bush era, which also produced the infamous “doughnut hole” that forced seniors to pay full retail costs of their medications in the middle of the year.
U.S. consumers regularly pay up to nearly three times what people in other countries pay, when there are ready solutions available to make those medicines affordable, including negotiations. President Joe Biden recently suggested such a plan, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., also indicated a need for change in this area.
Sepp’s op-ed rails against the perceived evils of price controls in setting prescription costs. In reality, we have a government-sanctioned monopoly through a rigged patent system that allows Big Pharma to charge whatever it wants for its drugs and annually raises the already excessive costs by multiple times of inflation. In contrast, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act (HR 3) would save taxpayers more than $450 billion and lower out-of-pocket prices for patients by authorizing Medicare negotiations, setting inflationary price caps and limiting out-of-pocket costs.
Lower prices would be extended to the private sector, where employers are struggling to manage the ever-rising costs of drugs. It is a comprehensive set of reforms that will fundamentally better America’s drug pricing system to ensure it works for the people it is supposed to serve.
Some estimates indicate that over one-third of Americans can’t afford prescribed medications, forcing them to split pills or skip doses. This leads to more sickness and increased costs to our health care system, as these patients often get sicker and need more expensive care.
The often used research card also was trotted out claiming that, if drug companies can’t make exorbitant profits off their current drugs, it will stifle innovation. In reality, most new drugs come out of government-funded research. Even Sepp’s example of the extraordinary speed with which the new COVID-19 vaccines were developed is flawed, as it was the massive infusion of billions of dollars in federal money and pre-orders for millions of doses from Operation Warp Speed that resulted in this success.
Beware of Big Pharma lobbyists dressed in taxpayers’ garb. These wolves want to keep monopolistic dollars flowing into what are the most profitable corporations on the planet. It’s past time for a change.