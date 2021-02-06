Last month, members of the West Virginia House of Delegates majority altered the rules by which they will do their business in the upcoming legislative session. Among the changes implemented to deal with the extraordinary COVID-19 mess we’re all in, were changes to the way the public interacts with their elected officials. These changes have raised alarm and concern among many civic minded groups who regularly pursue policy changes to benefit the public at large.
Over 40 such groups banded together recently to send a letter to House leadership requesting additional rules changes to give the public back their voice on proposed legislation.
These groups often battle entrenched special interests that regularly have the system in their favor, and these new rules are considered a major setback.
One of the tools that community based nonprofits regularly use is access to request public hearings on bills being considered in the House and Senate.
Before the most recent rules change, when a request for a public hearing on a bill before a House committee was made, the committee was required to set a time for a hearing before said committee deliberated on the bill.
This is the way it has been since forever. This procedure gave advocates and regular citizens the opportunity to weigh in on an issue before the bill in question moves out of committee to be voted on the floor by the whole House. It also alerted the press to the differing opinions of various interest groups all in one meeting.
However, in altering House rules, this most appropriate timing has been thrown out the window. There is now no mandate to provide the public a chance to weigh in on a bill before it’s passed or killed in committee. The rules this year do not even require committee chairs to provide public hearings at all, and when they do, such hearings can be scheduled anytime up until the bill is on the House floor for a passage vote.
This change effectively neuters the advisory effect of public hearings in altering the crafting of proposed legislation and turns the procedure into little more than a chance for citizens to hold a group therapy session over bills they either support or oppose.
On behalf of the scores of groups that have already weighed in on this issue, we are asking House leaders to reform their new rules to reinstate meaningful public hearings and other citizen access to the upcoming legislative session. Give the public back its voice and put the “public” back into public hearings.