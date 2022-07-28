When does life begin? Does life begin with conception? First breath? Somewhere in between? Or has life always been and forever will be?
Or, taking a big step back, what is the difference between the physical body and our consciousness, self-awareness or spirit? How and when are they connected? What happens when they’re disconnected?
These are questions that go way past science and deep into religious beliefs. Various religions (and various believers) have far-differing opinions.
Religions that believe in reincarnation consider the body merely a vessel for temporarily housing the immortal soul created by the almighty. This is a soul that travels through multiple births and deaths but never, ever dies.
I was struck by this week’s testimony from a Rabbi Joshua Lief, of Temple Shalom in Wheeling, who traveled to Charleston to address the West Virginia Legislature’s House Judiciary Committee on the proposed abortion ban. He’s the leader of the oldest synagogue in West Virginia, formed before we became a state. He clearly shared that Judaism considers personhood to begin at birth. This is yet another variation addressing these unknowable mysteries. Rabbi Victor Urecki, of B’nai Jacob Synagogue in Charleston, shared a similar view in a recent op-ed in the Gazette-Mail.
The country of Israel just strengthened protection for women’s medical freedom in response to our nation’s recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe V. Wade. Many nations around the world are watching our country’s abortion drama play out and are wondering what’s happening here in the cauldron of democracy.
Here in the good old USA, we supposedly live in a nation created with the right of freedom of religion, created with the right to not bow down to a state religion or suffer under laws based on a particular set of religious beliefs. I fear we’ve strayed far afield on this. What’s happening now in the West Virginia Legislature makes my case.
The fundamentalist, conservative cabal that holds sway over so many state legislatures, including this one, should not be forcing us all to adhere to its dogma on the issue of abortion, or any other matter of faith.
When, if, how and why to terminate a pregnancy should properly be left up to a woman, her doctor and her god.
Those who believe abortions are a sin should be free to avoid them. Those who believe it is the best path for their lives should have that choice. No one should be forced to follow another’s religious dictates.
Our country was founded on citizens living free of government-coerced religion. Let’s get back to that standard real soon.
Gary Zuckett is the executive director of West Virginia Citizen Action.