House passage of President Joe Biden’s major social infrastructure agenda now puts our senior senator, Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in the spotlight as a needed swing vote, and we’re counting on him to get this one over the goal line.
Build Back Better is just what is needed right now, because money for roads and bridges is not enough to fix our country. Just as our pavement and steel infrastructure has been neglected, so have the girders that underpin social support for our children, elders, families and communities. We need to build back our human infrastructure to heal our nation and be competitive in the world.
For instance, too many can’t afford the cost of child care so they can hold a job. It’s still common for someone who has worked and saved all their life to get sick and go bankrupt, losing a house, savings and everything else. College and higher education is now unaffordable for far too many of our young adults. I could go on and on.
Hence, the excitement and anticipation generated by what is the most comprehensive rebuild to our society’s foundations since the original New Deal.
Build Back Better also will help “unrig” our economic system, which, at present, seems solely designed to benefit the wealthy and Wall Street. It’ll deliver once-in-a-generation policies to lower everyday costs for working families. Contrary to misleading TV and radio commercials, it will not increase taxes for anyone except the wealthy. Build Back Better is paid for by a millionaire/billionaire wealth tax and by making multinational corporations pay their fair share of income taxes. It’s about time.
You and 99% of those reading this all pay income taxes. They are taken right out of our paychecks. However, according to an April article in Fortune magazine, 55 of their list of profitable companies, like Nike, Amazon, FedEx, even Zoom, paid no income taxes in 2020 — that’s how badly the system is rigged right now. Build Back Better is a step toward balance in this regard.
Build Back Better has been slammed and misrepresented but, when individual parts of it are polled in West Virginia, it receives majority support. In fact, support increases significantly after voters are told it’s mostly paid for by making millionaires, billionaires and tax-dodging mega corporations pay up on their share of taxes.
Here are some of those individual parts in the Build Back Better bill now under consideration by the Senate:
- Lower health care costs. Medicare will begin to negotiate prescription costs with Big Pharma, and senior citizens will save big. Medicare also will start covering hearing aids.
The bill places a $35 per month cap on insulin costs, saving diabetics hundreds every month.
Build Back Better reduces Affordable Care Act marketplace premiums — estimated to cut West Virginia’s uninsured population by over 25% — a 38,000 drop in folks without insurance in our state.
- Lower child care and family care costs. Most families will see up to 50% reduction in child care expenses, and the rest of our country would now have what West Virginia has — universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds.
Paid family and medical leave could replace as much as $200 million a year in lost income by West Virginia workers who have to take unpaid time off to care for sick family members.
Build Back Better would continue the expanded Child Tax Credit. Ninety-eight percent of West Virginia kids would be helped with essential needs through this policy.
An affordable housing program would help an estimated 8,000 West Virginians stay housed.
- Addresses climate change with renewable energy. A 10-year investment in clean energy and a Civilian Climate Corps will help us transition to a carbon-neutral future, where our grandkids can have a livable planet. Clean energy manufacturing jobs will blossom, building turbine blades and solar panels in the United States, instead of importing them from China.
Naysayers are wrong on Build Back Better.
Opponents say we can’t afford it, even though it’s mostly paid for by increased revenue as described above. Then, when that’s debunked, they say it’ll increase inflation, which also has been debunked. COVID-19’s disruption of the economy is the biggest factor, and American refineries haven’t yet ramped up production of gasoline. Experts believe these COVID-related inflation spikes are temporary. Also, the reduced costs for child care, continuation of child tax credits, paid leave, increased employment opportunities and more in Build Back Better will help middle- and low-income families weather this temporary spike in inflation.
Finally, when nothing else works, Build Back Better opponents resort to the “socialism” boogeyman, a fear-mongering criticism that is usually equated with communism and totalitarianism. Yeah, right, if we make sure kids have enough to eat and their parents can afford child care and elder care so they can get to work, our country is going to turn into Russia. Please, give me a break from that tired, stale propaganda.
Democratic socialism exists throughout our society, through its democratically elected representatives, making sure everyone has what they need to build healthy families and communities, and to thrive. Unemployment insurance, free libraries, fire stations, schools — all are social benefits. Medicare/Medicaid, and, yes, Social Security, are all democratic socialism in action. These three popular social programs also were opposed by a majority of congressional conservatives at passage, just like Build Back Better is being fought now.
Manchin, as a member of the majority party in Congress, is going to have to work with his caucus to get Build Back Better to pass without the naysayers.
How about it, Sen. Manchin? Please don’t let partisan deadlock block all the good things coming to West Virginians through Build Back Better. In these hyper-partisan times, the majority party needs to go it alone, at some point, to make a difference for us all.