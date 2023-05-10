Mother’s Day is our time to show appreciation for the things moms do to guide us from infancy to adulthood. There are lots of ways to thank moms, but cutting programs they depend on to make ends meet and take care of their families isn’t one of them. We can do better than that.
The current GOP proposal in Congress would make life harder for too many mothers already working hard to provide for their families. The GOP House plan, supported by Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller, both R-W.Va., would raise the cost of health care, food and housing while taking away critical support, like federal funds for education, veterans’ health care, public safety, Meals on Wheels and countless other programs. Republicans are insisting on these across-the-board cuts in exchange for raising the nation’s borrowing limit, which is set to expire June 1. A default in paying our nation’s bills, which failure to raise this limit would cause, would have dire consequences for even more people and our nation as a whole.
Raising the debt limit is fairly routine: In fact, both Republicans and Democratic administrations have increased it 78 times since 1960, to ensure that our nation can continue to pay its bills and avoid a disastrous default. This time should be no different. But rather than focus on paying bills, Republicans are playing a game of high-stakes chicken that could have disastrous consequences for our economy.
In tantrum-like fashion, Republicans are threatening to refuse a debt limit increase unless their demands to drastically cut programs and services are met. Economists warn that default on raising the debt ceiling by the deadline would have a devastating effect, including propelling our nation into a recession and, most immediately, result in failure to meet obligations to millions of real people who depend on Social Security checks and Medicare health care payments.
Approving the Republican’s bill would have even more negative effects on many Americans. This legislation would make people in West Virginia less safe by cutting 130 rail inspections, closing four air traffic control towers and reducing transportation infrastructure funding by millions. And that’s just the beginning.
The bill also would cut preschool and Head Start for thousands of children in our state, cut nutrition assistance for about 11,000 women and children, as well as up to 9,000 seniors in our state. The bill increases the cost of housing for people already struggling to keep a roof overhead and reduces access to health care for veterans. Over 220,000 West Virginians who depend on Medicaid also could lose coverage under this plan.
Cuts to public safety, health care and nutrition are no way to celebrate America’s mothers, especially when these cuts are motivated by partisan politics, instead of common sense.
A better way to reduce the national debt would be to stop giving lavish tax breaks to the rich and big Wall Street corporations. Yet, at the same time that Republicans are proposing across-the-board cuts to all kinds of programs that moms and their families depend on, they are separately proposing to make the Trump tax cuts for the wealthy permanent and to roll back tax enforcement to make sure that households making more than $400,000 annually pay their fair share.
A recent study shows that the tax cuts for the wealthy over the past 25 years have significantly increased the federal debt as a share of the economy. Now, that increased debt is being used as justification to make massive cuts to health care, education and public safety while the super-rich continue to get richer and the country is on the verge of a disastrous default.
America’s mothers — and the rest of us, for that matter — deserve a holiday from political tantrums that are little more than thinly disguised efforts to help the rich get richer while the rest of us end up paying more or going without.
The GOP has the opportunity to give a memorable gift this Mother’s Day: Honor the nation’s mothers by passing a clean debt limit bill, and then get to work on forging basic agreements that put the good of the country ahead of politics and rich donors.
Gary Zuckett is the executive director of WV Citizen Action.