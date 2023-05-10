Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Mother’s Day is our time to show appreciation for the things moms do to guide us from infancy to adulthood. There are lots of ways to thank moms, but cutting programs they depend on to make ends meet and take care of their families isn’t one of them. We can do better than that.

The current GOP proposal in Congress would make life harder for too many mothers already working hard to provide for their families. The GOP House plan, supported by Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller, both R-W.Va., would raise the cost of health care, food and housing while taking away critical support, like federal funds for education, veterans’ health care, public safety, Meals on Wheels and countless other programs. Republicans are insisting on these across-the-board cuts in exchange for raising the nation’s borrowing limit, which is set to expire June 1. A default in paying our nation’s bills, which failure to raise this limit would cause, would have dire consequences for even more people and our nation as a whole.

Gary Zuckett is the executive director of WV Citizen Action.

