In recent months, we have witnessed a battle in Washington over the passage of President Joe Biden’s biggest policy point of his administration. Build Back Better would have brought good-paying jobs, broadband, infrastructure and put money in the hands of those in our great state of West Virginia who desperately need it.
This was the Democrat’s final push to implement policies that would have bettered the lives of millions of Americans — including those in West Virginia. Our state ranks among the worst for health care, jobs and infrastructure. Given this, we all would assume that our senators and representatives would have voted to pass this milestone bill to improve the state.
Unfortunately, this was not the case. Not only did our Republican senator, Shelley Moore Capito, vote against the bill, but our Democrat senator did, as well.
Sen. Joe Manchin, at this point, is nothing but a Democrat in name only. This is truly a disappointment, given that even he knows the contents of this bill would have improved the state that he not only represents in the Senate, but, at one point, even governed.
So why did he do it? Manchin is no stranger to lobbyists. He not only owns operations affiliated with the coal industry, but also has lobbyists in Washington breathing down his neck to stay with the dying industry, so it’s no wonder that he voted to kill a bill that would have increased green energy jobs in our state. This would have been a way for West Virginia to rise back to its previous status as an essential state in energy production — something this state takes great pride in even to this day.
There was another piece of Build Back Better that would have made major improvements in the lives of West Virginians. That was health care. Inside Build Back Better, there was a provision that would have allowed for the negotiation of prices for prescription drugs. Anyone familiar with West Virginia knows that health care in our state is not always where it should be and, thus, results in some people not being able to receive the treatment they need.
Part of this treatment revolves around diabetes. In West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources estimates that about 1 in 10 adults has diabetes. That ranks West Virginia second in the nation for diabetes among adults.
However, it can be hard for these residents to gain access to lifesaving insulin because of its steep price here in the United States. Even with insurance, some people are paying upward of $1,000 for a monthly supply of insulin. This is not how it is in countries that allow for the negotiation of drug prices. Let me be clear, insulin is not a “take it when you feel bad” drug. It is necessary for these people to live healthy, functioning lives.
Knowing this, and he does know this, one can only guess why Manchin chose to vote against this bill in the first place.
However, hope is not lost. The West Virginia Legislature has proposed a bill to lower the co-pay gap on insulin to just $35. This would be a major policy change in our state that would be beneficial for all these West Virginians whom Manchin has left hung out to dry.
I implore you to contact your delegate and ask them to support House Bill 4252.