As a senior at Sissonville High School, I have experienced current sexual education, or lack thereof, in the state of West Virginia.
House Bill 2157 — “Forbidding displays relating to sexuality in public school facilities and forbidding the teaching of sexuality in public schools” — that has been introduced by Delegate Joe Jefferies, R-Putnam, and is co-sponsored by Delegates Dean Jefferies, R-Kanawha and John Mandt, R-Cabell, is not only immoral, but an absolutely irresponsible response to the public health crisis that not only is already taking place in West Virginia. It also will create more such crises if this horrendous bill is passed.
Sex education in West Virginia, in its current form, is already a disgrace to the concept. Our state already has an “abstinence-only” sex education policy. This has been a failure, as West Virginia has often placed among the highest in the nation teen in pregnancies. Teens in this state are not given all the information they need to make accurate and well-informed decisions in regard to sexual matters.
According to data from the Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States, about 40% of teens in this state are sexually active, but only 57% of those teens are using condoms. Then, after these teens have children, only about 50% of them receive a high school diploma by age 22.
In regard to their children, they are more likely to have lower academic achievement and higher incarceration during adolescence than their peers who are not born to teen parents.
It is for all these reasons that Dr. Rahul Gupta, the state’s former top health officer, said back in 2016 that it is critical that “proper education is being provided to teens of childbearing age so that they don’t suffer the same health, economic and social consequences.”
“Being all equal and independent, no one ought to harm another in his life, health, liberty or possessions.” This is a quote by John Locke, a prominent English philosopher whose ideas laid the groundwork for the very ideals we hold near and dear in our great state of West Virginia. These ideals extend to the teaching of sex education.
Introducing a bill that would end the teaching of all-inclusive sexual education would further an issue that we are already seeing come into play in our great state. LGBT teens are four times more likely to commit suicide than their heterosexual counterparts. Inclusive sex education is very important to make sure LGBT teens can make safe, well-informed decisions that will help them avoid situations that could lead to trauma, that could, in turn, lead to poor mental health.
With this, I only ask, what was the motive for this piece of legislation? That is a question only the three sponsors of the bill could answer.
I truly hope the sponsors of this bill will take all of this into consideration and pull the bill from the House. I implore them to do this for the general health of the state and the well-being of its future.