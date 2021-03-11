Gov. Jim Justice dropped a bombshell during Wednesday’s coronavirus pandemic briefing when he announced there had been 168 COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia that had not been properly reported to the public.
To use Justice’s own words, that’s inexcusable.
The governor said he had learned of the mistake just before Wednesday’s briefing. The blame was thrown at West Virginia hospitals, nursing home facilities and hospice care, for not properly reporting those deaths, most of which are believed to have occurred in December and January. The governor also promised to “dig and dig” until he found out what really happened. He needs to, and he must look beyond the excuse that health care providers are solely to blame.
This is the second time Justice has announced that pandemic deaths were underreported. Back in November, the governor said at a briefing that more than two-dozen COVID-19 deaths had not been properly reported, and, like Wednesday, most of the blame was tossed in the direction of health care providers.
It’s likely at least some of these deaths went unreported as COVID-19 related because of communication breakdowns between hospitals or nursing homes, local health departments and the state — or even just improper reporting from the jump, as the governor alleged. The proper people need to be held accountable in those instances. But the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is responsible for getting that vital information, along with active case numbers, hospitalization statistics and myriad other data points regarding the pandemic to the public.
The DHHR is a massive agency that has shed only some light on all points of entry for this data and how it is processed and reported, usually after a huge error, such as this. Justice needs to ensure there are no communication breakdowns or mistakes being made within that behemoth.
West Virginians have been asked to trust the DHHR data, which has been used by Justice and other state officials to send children back to in-person learning in schools and lift certain public health restrictions.
Dr. Cathy Slemp, former commissioner of the West Virginia Bureau of Public Health and state health officer for the DHHR, resigned at Justice’s request last year, and the public was never told why. Justice just made vague references to multiple problems. He also said case numbers and deaths were being “overreported.” Well, now, it’s at least twice that they’ve been underreported since Slemp’s departure, and by a huge amount in this most recent instance. How many other unreported deaths are out there? How can the people of West Virginia trust this administration or state officials to be straight with them?
This needs to be figured out immediately. People are being vaccinated, public health restrictions are being loosened and West Virginians are champing at the bit to get back to something resembling life before March, 2020. They need to be able to know the information they’re seeing is solid when they make decisions to take possible risks with their heath.