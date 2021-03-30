West Virginia is proud to be home to America’s 63rd and newest national park.
The New River Gorge, long known for its world-class rock-climbing and whitewater rafting, was named a national river in 1978. And after years of work by Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., what was the New River Gorge National River is now the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. This upgrade will bring more attention and attract more visitors to the region to enjoy the world-class recreational opportunities that are an important part of the Mountain State’s culture and the lifeblood of local economies like Fayetteville.
But there is even more for West Virginians to be excited about economically. We are at an inflection point whereby protected landscapes like “The New” are not only able to support thriving tourism economies, but also serve to repopulate the state with transplants drawn to West Virginia’s high quality of life.
In the midst of West Virginia’s contracting economy — further crushed by the global pandemic — another important development is poised to take us to the next level.
Last year, Intuit executive Brad Smith and his wife, Alys, gifted $25 million to West Virginia University to fund an Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative designed to pair West Virginia’s incredible outdoor recreation amenities with incentives to expand our economy more generally. The collaborative will work with communities around West Virginia and bring together a wide range of stakeholders to establish plans that will protect existing landscapes, develop new recreation infrastructure and expand outdoor opportunities — all focused on economic development.
Perhaps most innovative, the collaborative will fund a remote-worker program intended to “fuel entrepreneurial and innovative thinking by bringing new talent to the Mountain State.” It will provide financial incentives, create free co-working spaces, subsidize outdoor trips and activities and help with professional development for new businesses interested in West Virginia.
By protecting our natural assets, building new recreational infrastructure and providing a wide range of economic reasons for remote workers to move to West Virginia, we can bring our economy back from the brink and create real prosperity for West Virginians and new residents attracted to our high quality of life.
A key opportunity that can bring prosperity to West Virginians is for Congress to invest in an infrastructure package that will help folks in our part of Appalachia and across the country to rebuild, generate more jobs and conserve public land. The collaborative provides a smart model for this type of economic development.
It’s reassuring to know that, as Manchin assumes his new role as chairman of the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee, he understands the pivotal connection of protected public land and economic prosperity. Indeed, Manchin’s support of the Great American Outdoors Act — and the benefits that flow to local economies from the Land and Water Conservation Fund — is a great example of his thinking.
People want to live where they can get outside and enjoy quality landscapes, and West Virginia should leverage that fact to its economic benefit. As people are enjoying West Virginia’s outdoors, they also are contributing to a powerful economic engine. But as Fayetteville has become more and more welcoming to tourists — and the new national park will certainly help — it is the combination of the new park designation, the new collaborative program and infrastructure investments that will elevate communities like Fayetteville all across our state.
We first came to Fayetteville like most, lured to the spectacular New River Gorge with its outstanding climbing and paddling. We stayed, and set up shop with Water Stone Outdoors, because we fell in love with Fayetteville and wanted to see the community thrive.
For nearly 30 years, we’ve seen our business ebb and flow, just like the river.
From our view, the outdoor recreation industry in West Virginia is the perfect engine for our economic recovery, from tourism and transplants compelled to move here.
Thanks, again, for the foresight of Sens. Manchin and Capito in establishing our newest national park. And now, with the efforts of West Virginia University’s Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative and some forward thinking by Congress we are ready for the next move.