West Virginia is very prone to flooding because of our topography. An inch of rain in the mountains that our state is so well known for can easily turn to several feet in our streams and rivers, near which most West Virginians live.
Flooding is nothing new to mountaineers. We’ve been coping with the effects of high waters from heavy rains since long before we were a state. Mitigation efforts over the decades have helped to blunt the effects of heavy rains in some of our more flood prone areas.
However, flooding is far from a thing of the past as we were reminded this July and August. Scores of homes were flooded, schools, roads, powerlines and other infrastructure were badly damaged. Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency twice within a three-week period for the affected counties.
Our state isn’t the only one that has been impacted by heavy rain. The same storm in August that caused severe flooding in two West Virginia counties caused untold damage and loss of life to several counties in neighboring Kentucky, prompting our National Guard to help with rescue efforts in that state. Extreme weather has affected, and will continue to impact, all of us.
West Virginia has two advantages that many of our neighbors do not, both came out of House Bill 2935, passed during the 2017 Regular Legislative Session.
The first is a Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding. This is a bipartisan committee that makes recommendations to the Joint Committee on Government and Finance about solutions to reduce the threat of loss from flooding.
The second is state Resiliency Office, headed by a resiliency officer appointed by the governor. This agency is responsible for overseeing all disaster recovery and mitigation funds that come to the state as well as coordinating recovery and mitigation efforts.
The Resiliency Officer is also responsible for ensuring that every agency with a part to play in flood related issues is on track. In short, this office improves our readiness and response time for flooding events. West Virginia is one of only a small number of states with such an office.
There is legislation being considered at the federal level that establishes a similar office, with a similar mission in the federal government. The National Climate Adaptation and Resilience Strategy Act would create a chief resilience officer in the White House to improve the coordination of federal resilience initiatives across agencies and develop a national resilience strategy that streamlines federal support to states and localities both during a flooding crisis and during mitigation efforts.
We’ve seen the increasing frequency, intensity and costliness of flooding and other disasters here in West Virginia and we’ve worked to respond and prepare better for the future. If the federal legislation passes, it will enhance the government’s ability to assist states in preparing for the next storm and ensure the most vulnerable communities have the support they need. I’m glad the federal government has come around to our way of thinking.
George "Boogie" Ambler is a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates representing Greenbrier County. He was a co-sponsor of HB 2935 and was the House of Delegates' Chairman for the Joint Committee on Flooding.