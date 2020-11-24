As we all know, hindsight is 2020. But looking back at what has gone on since school started (or didn’t start) in August, would we have done things differently?
Here is one way to look at our experience so far: It’s not necessarily the best set of ideas; rather it’s a prompt and an invitation to people more knowledgeable and wise to develop their ideas
Here goes:
West Virginia tried to have school during the COVID-19 pandemic — but it did not work.
Everyone gave it their best shot but, after almost three months of confusion, low-income kids falling further behind, teachers stretched beyond what’s sustainable, and now a big explosion of new cases across the state with no blue skies in sight, it’s time to say: “This did not work; let’s try again next year.”
No one fails, no one skips ahead. In August 2021, we have a reset — everyone returns to the status they enjoyed in August 2020, with an allowance for kids who have progressed satisfactorily during the first nine weeks.
What does the school system do between now and May 2021?
Here are some thoughts from an uninformed Gram Paw:
- Expect teachers to work on a manageable basis with a limited number of kids who have fallen behind.
- Maybe offer no-credit exploratory classes online.
- Maybe continue the feeding program.
- Definitely invest in building teacher skills — with high-quality instruction in subject-matter areas, in effective pedagogy, and in strategies to maximize learning in online instruction.
- Child care will have to be the parent’s responsibility — or that of nonschool community services. One year without babysitting in the name of education!
- The teachers know what the best use of their professional time is over the remainder of the 200 days of work they will be putting in under your employment contracts. Give them a major role in making these decisions.
The one thing we can all agree on: Despite our best efforts, this did not work. Game over. The 2020-21 school year should end at Thanksgiving.