West Virginians deserve clean air, water and food. If we wish to preserve our wild and wonderful state, we must take action today to ensure the future of a healthy, vibrant West Virginia.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has indicated that he supports clean energy alternatives. This is definitely a step in the right direction to heal our environmental health.
Our forest and farms, our recreation sites and our health are all at stake. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, climate change can cause both severe droughts and overwhelming flooding, thus causing property damage, loss of crops and farmland in general, and loss of human and animal life.
We must have a coordinated approach to slow down the effects of climate change. All sectors of the economy must participate in reducing the emissions that are causing the planet to heat up, thus causing irreparable harm to our delicate ecosystems. As an example, instituting carbon pricing, an approach that ties the cost of greenhouse gas emissions to their source, would create an incentive for producers of carbon emissions to reduce those emissions while keeping their products within reasonable limits. This price on carbon helps shift the burden for the damage from greenhouse gas emissions back to those who are responsible for it.
Please contact Manchin and let him know you support legislation that will have a positive effect on our climate crisis. Let him know you support clean energy alternatives as a way to preserve our state’s health and the health of the nation.
Wild and wonderful, Almost Heaven, West by God Virginians need to let Congress know that clean air, water and food are worth the fight for a cleaner environment.