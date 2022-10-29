Monday, Oct. 24, marked the beginning of the eighth month of Russia’s war on Ukraine. It was met with a statement issued by the United States, the United Kingdom and France in which the three allies reiterated their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s aggression. They pledged to continue supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes.
As the war unfolds roughly 5,000 miles from Charleston — a world away — it is tempting for some to think that the distance makes it too far for us to care. But the world is a small place and the stakes for us in this war are too high to ignore.
While the number of Americans who support U.S. humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine continues to rise, some still assert that the cost of supporting Ukraine is too much for the American taxpayer. They argue that the U.S. should spend less on the effort. They contend that assisting a country in Europe is of no real benefit to us. These arguments raise two important questions. First, what benefit does the U.S. derive in providing aid to Ukraine? And second, is the policy cost-effective?
To answer the first question — U.S. military aid to Ukraine honors the security assurances that the U.S. gave Ukraine in 1994, helps to keep the war from spreading further into Europe and helps to ensure our own national security. This war is not just about Ukraine. It has huge implications for U.S. security, as well as the international system. Russia is attempting to bring back a time when countries changed borders by force. This undermines the UN Charter and destabilizes the international system that has helped maintain peace in Europe for the nearly 80 years since the end of World War II.
To answer the second question, we have to decide whether it is better for the United States to keep its military equipment in storage in the face of an expansionist Russia, or send it to Ukraine for use in beating Russia back to its borders. Under the current U.S. policy, we are counting the cost of pushing Russia back in monetary terms. Our troops are not engaged in the fight that is preventing Russia from encroaching on our NATO allies and keeping it further from our shores. Continuing to provide humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine on a scale that enables it to win the war reduces the potential for the United States being drawn into a direct military conflict with Russia. It is a policy that enables the U.S. to protect its national security effectively and without the loss of American troops.
Vladimir Putin has made it clear that Russia will not stop with Ukraine. He appears intent on resurrecting the Soviet empire which was established 100 years ago on Dec. 30, 1922. and dissolved on Dec. 25, 1991. We can expect Russia’s brutality in Ukraine and its threats toward the West to rise precipitously, as those dates draw increasingly nearer.
This is not the time to reduce our support for Ukraine, as some suggest. Rather, it is the time to double down on our support for Ukraine, as the United States and its allies did today. Russia only respects strength – it has shown, time and time again, that no amount of pacification or wishful thinking will draw it from its course. As a result, its desire to expand at the expense of its neighbors and international peace must continue to be met with a clear and unified response in line with our values and the established international system. Anything less will lead to the spread of war.
What happens in Ukraine matters to life in Charleston, as well as to the lives of our military families and their neighbors in West Virginia. Investing in Ukraine’s success by sending humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine on a scale large enough to help it to win is not just assisting some country in Europe. It is a cost-effective investment in the reestablished of a lasting peace before we are left with no other choice but to send our own troops into battle.
Ginta Palubinskas is a Professor of Political Science at West Virginia State University who studies NATO and transatlantic security.