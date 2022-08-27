Like a lot of parents, both of us have spent countless days/months/years traveling to other states and cities with our children for travel sports. Like all parents, we’d do anything for our children. And, like so many, we kept asking ourselves why we can’t have a facility here at home. The short answer is—we can, and we will.
As County Commissioner and Mayor, we have both been asked—for years—to build an indoor sports complex in our area. That is why we are thrilled to announce the largest partnership between the Kanawha County Commission and the City of Charleston—the plan to build the Capital Sports Center in downtown Charleston. Since the announcement, we’ve been asked “Where did you come up with the idea?” Simply put, we got it from you. Combined with what we know from national studies and economic impact data, we started planning for the Capital Sports Center.
The initial design for the 254,000 square foot sports complex includes an aquatic center with a 50m pool, six full size basketball courts that can transform into 12 full size volleyball courts, eight indoor pickleball courts, an elevated indoor running track, a 30-foot rock climbing wall, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a wrestling room, and an 80-foot-by-40-foot turf area for soccer. While this initial design provides a robust facility concept, we will be hosting community input meetings to capture ideas and feedback from our communities, working toward a final design.
In 2019, sports tourism in the United States was a $15 billion industry. Today, it is close to a $40 billion industry—showing no signs of slowing down. The sports tourism report the Charleston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau commissioned from the Huddle Up Group made one thing clear—we must invest in sports tourism today. The study said, “Without added facility options, you will be fighting an uphill battle against communities with newer and/or bigger venues.” That is why we must, and will, invest in the Capital Sports Center. It is the future of our city, county and state.
Tourism is the life blood of our State. Gov. Jim Justice knows this better than anyone. That is why he has smartly invested tens of millions of dollars to bring people to the Mountain State. We must build on this momentum, invest in what we know brings people to our area, and what we know helps grow our local economy. For every $1 we spend on tourism promotion, we get $8 in return. That is the type of investment in our economy we need to make.
This model works. When we invest in bringing people to our community, we grow our local economy and support our local businesses. When Shawnee Sports Complex hosts large tournaments our restaurants and hotel see record sales. When the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta returned, we saw an impact of $31.5 million into our local economy over five days. When we create the Capital Sports Complex, we will see tremendous positive impact.
Kanawha County and the city of Charleston are committed to creating the infrastructure necessary to compete with any major city. And we are committed to pooling resources throughout our communities to attract and host the largest sports tournaments on the East Coast and in America.
At the announcement earlier this week, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said it best, “There’s a difference between spending money and investing money. You can spend money all day long and see nothing in return. You invest it, you’ll see generations enjoying it year after year after year.” Make no mistake, The Capital Sports Center is an investment in the future of the City of Charleston and Kanawha County. This is the game-changer we have pursued for years—and we are committed to making it happen.
Amy Shuler Goodwin is mayor of Charleston
Ben Salango is a member of the Kanawha County Commission.