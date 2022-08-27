Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Like a lot of parents, both of us have spent countless days/months/years traveling to other states and cities with our children for travel sports. Like all parents, we’d do anything for our children. And, like so many, we kept asking ourselves why we can’t have a facility here at home. The short answer is—we can, and we will.

As County Commissioner and Mayor, we have both been asked—for years—to build an indoor sports complex in our area. That is why we are thrilled to announce the largest partnership between the Kanawha County Commission and the City of Charleston—the plan to build the Capital Sports Center in downtown Charleston. Since the announcement, we’ve been asked “Where did you come up with the idea?” Simply put, we got it from you. Combined with what we know from national studies and economic impact data, we started planning for the Capital Sports Center.

Amy Shuler Goodwin is mayor of Charleston

Ben Salango is a member of the Kanawha County Commission.

Recommended for you