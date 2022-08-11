At a recent conference I attended, Michael Ciannilli, program director for NASA, spoke about the importance of learning from failure.
Ciannilli discussed the Apollo, Challenger and Columbia failures, loss of lives and lessons learned to make space flight safer. He told us how to apply lessons from failure to our own lives. He repeated Winston Churchill’s message, “Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”
Some of us recall the Arab Oil Embargo of the 1970s. Most of us remember the energy crisis is the 1990s and early 2000s that was eliminated by the emergence of natural gas from shale formations. The White House apparently forgot these lessons and is asking other nations such as Saudi Arabia, who was responsible for the Arab Oil Embargo, to increase production of crude oil.
We recently saw gasoline hit $5 per gallon and now think $4 a gallon, the national average on Wednesday, is a bargain. The United States has the tools and the natural gas and oil reserves to stop the exaggerated price of vehicle fuel without seeking aid from other countries. Other nations such as Saudi Arabia do not operate by the same environmental standards and emissions regulations.
America’s environmental standards are among the strictest in the world. Why would President Biden ask nations with lower standards to produce more oil when it would increase global emissions?
The United States produces among the cleanest oil and natural gas out of all producing nations. The country can also produce roughly 20 million barrels of oil in a 24-hour period, which is near the amount consumed daily. This production is sustainable for years. These confusing polices are doing nothing but hurting our own economic future by keeping oil prices high and hurting hardworking Americans with high gasoline prices fueling inflation.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has not been shy about sharing his support for increased oil production in the states, which would effectively help reduce the costs of diesel and gasoline. Manchin previously said he believes: “the United States should never have to depend on other nations to provide the energy we can produce ourselves. America is blessed with abundant natural resources, and it is past time for us to step up the energy production we, and our allies and friends across the free world, need and rely on.”
The oil and natural gas industries are pillars of the American economy, which is why the White House must work with energy companies to find common sense and efficient solutions that can benefit all Americans.
America needs more refineries to help expedite production of new energy. No new refineries have been constructed in years because of various bureaucratic issues. A single approval process for all refinery projects would help kickstart energy production and decrease vehicle fuel costs quickly. Rules must also be made that allow our refineries to use existing critical process technologies to produce needed fuels.
Development restrictions on federal lands and water should be removed and clear and concise polices on permitting must also be developed to make real progress towards energy independence. The White House also needs to implement transparent, consistent policies on the authorization of critical infrastructure that supports energy production, making it so these projects are not stuck in limbo for years.
The Biden Administration must consider that many imports from key U.S. allies are crucial in energy production and other critical infrastructure. Removing tariffs on these imports could help reduce supply chain bottlenecking. Clearing this congestion can help get energy development materials installed where they need to be at a faster pace.
U.S. energy is fueling the resurgence of manufacturing jobs coming back to America like Nucor Steel, Intel in Ohio, LEGO in Virginia and expansion of existing West Virginia companies. This is creating high wage jobs and lowering global emissions by shortening supply chains.
Energy companies have helped build the foundation of America since the Industrial Revolution and still provide some of the best opportunities for working Americans today. The White House needs to work with these companies to find a balance in energy production, environmental goals and economic stabilization that can create a foundation for the future while reducing prices at the pump long term.