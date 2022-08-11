Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

At a recent conference I attended, Michael Ciannilli, program director for NASA, spoke about the importance of learning from failure.

Ciannilli discussed the Apollo, Challenger and Columbia failures, loss of lives and lessons learned to make space flight safer. He told us how to apply lessons from failure to our own lives. He repeated Winston Churchill’s message, “Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”

Greg Kozera, of Elkview, is the director of marketing for Shale Crescent USA, a non-profit economic development, marketing and research organization based in Marietta, Ohio.

