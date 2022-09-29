I have been involved with the sport/activity of swimming for over 65 years, starting out as a competitive swimmer/water polo player for 18 years; then as a swim/water polo coach for over 45 years; and finally enjoying serving as an official for the past three years.
I absolutely, fully support the Capital Sports Complex project and, especially, the 50-meter indoor aquatic facility. Our area desperately needs more indoor swimming space, and this proposed swimming facility will go a long, long way in helping the overall swimming community, which includes recreational, competitive, year-round learn-to-swim programs for our children and adults, emergency responder and military water training, and much, much more.
If the city of Charleston and the Kanawha County Commission want this facility to be a revenue-producing opportunity for our area by hosting swim meets, including not only local but also at statewide, regional and national levels, then the proposed pool needs some design enhancements, to be able to submit our bids to host major events.
Those enhancements include:
Increased deck space to a minimum of 15-20 feet around the entire pool, which will provide bleacher seating (minimum of 750 feet, but preferably around 1,000) for the swimmers and coaches, plus space for meet officials/workers to move around.
Increased spectator seating to a minimum of 1,000, but preferably 1,500, if you want to secure major statewide, regional and/or national meets.
A separate diving well, with proper depth (15 feet) that includes a minimum of two 1-meter and two 3-meter diving boards, to be able to bid on hosting NCAA Division 2 or Division 3 championships, NAIA championships and regional, collegiate conference championship meets.
The diving well also would serve as a separate warm-up/warm-down area for long-course meets held at the facility and create additional opportunities to host water polo games/tournaments, scuba diving classes/training and water training for emergency responders and military personnel.
Another side benefit would be the opportunity to provide an introduction to or training for kayaking, canoeing and other outdoor water activities.
A separate splash/play pool with a four- to six-lane recreational/lap pool. The splash/play area would be for children and young adults and could serve as a site for birthday parties and other events that can remain open even when swim meets are being held.
The four- to six-lane pool would provide exercise opportunities for people of all ages and, most importantly, a facility to provide for learn-to-swim lessons for people of all ages, but especially for children under the age of 14. The pool can remain open even when swim meets are being held. Drowning is the second-leading cause of unintentional deaths for children age 14 and younger in the United States and the third-leading cause of unintentional deaths worldwide, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A separate water therapy pool with the appropriate equipment. I have heard from multiple sources that the revenue potential for a properly built water therapy pool could generate sufficient revenue to substantially pay for the operating expenses for the entire aquatic facility as proposed above.
I hope the city of Charleston and the County Commission seriously consider these proposals. Just look at some of the aquatic facilities that are within a 300-mile radius of the Charleston area and see what they provide, and the potential becomes obvious.
If we want to be in the mix of aquatic facilities to bid on regional and national swim meets, the facility needs to have most, if not all, of these enhancements.
Hopefully, we can all come together, and Charleston and Kanawha County could be home to a magnificent aquatic facility that could host many, many different levels of swim meet competitions and provide for year-round, lifelong and lifesaving recreational and therapeutic activities.
Greg Olson is the retired head coach of the Huntington Y Charleston Aquatic Team at Charleston (HYCAT) and several other youth swimming programs from 1973 through 2018.