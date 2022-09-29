Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

I have been involved with the sport/activity of swimming for over 65 years, starting out as a competitive swimmer/water polo player for 18 years; then as a swim/water polo coach for over 45 years; and finally enjoying serving as an official for the past three years.

I absolutely, fully support the Capital Sports Complex project and, especially, the 50-meter indoor aquatic facility. Our area desperately needs more indoor swimming space, and this proposed swimming facility will go a long, long way in helping the overall swimming community, which includes recreational, competitive, year-round learn-to-swim programs for our children and adults, emergency responder and military water training, and much, much more.

Stories you might like

Greg Olson is the retired head coach of the Huntington Y Charleston Aquatic Team at Charleston (HYCAT) and several other youth swimming programs from 1973 through 2018.

Tags

Recommended for you