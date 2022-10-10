In West Virginia Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt’s op-ed, published Oct 5 in the Gazette-Mail, he claims the Inflation Reduction Act puts a burden on fossil fuels. While it does incentivize renewable energy, it also boosts the oil and gas industry by mandating vast areas of offshore leases and by linking the advance of renewables to the fossil fuel industry.
They will both be growing at the same time. This is one reason why those conscious of the perniciousness of climate change are so upset with the bill.
Leonhardt claims moving away from the fossil fuels industry is bad for West Virginia. Since the price for oil and gas is apparently set by world forces, no matter how much West Virginia or the U.S. produces, the price is a slave to what the rest of the world demands. That means, when the price is high but the cost to produce in the U.S. remains the same, the only ones who profit from this are the fossil fuel companies, not the consumer.
By opining that the solar industry is out to take our farmland away, and thusly, our way of producing food, Leonhardt shows his lack of awareness of what is happening in the solar industry. Beside the fact that there is plenty of solar-ready land available in the form of strip mines, there is research showing how farms are already benefiting from solar energy. It has been shown that solar energy production combined with farming is actually beneficial, be it grazing animals (panels mounted higher up) berry production, grape production, vegetable production, etc.
Some research suggests that crops benefit from the partial shade of the panels and the energy produced has saved many farms from going under financially.
Both the Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Agriculture offer programs, grants and guaranteed loans to farmers who install renewable energy of all sorts. Solar can even be installed at no cost to the farmer if constructed by a third party under a lease arrangement. There are states helping their farmers realize this opportunity — West Virginia is not one of them.
If fuel is an issue, why is the state not encouraging and subsidizing electric tractors? As with other electric vehicles, the fuel can be cheap, if not free, and the maintenance minimal. Fertilizer is made from natural gas now, but it can be made from ammonia created with renewable energy.
What about using less fertilizer or utilizing on-farm resources for fertilizer? Regenerative agriculture is discussed and pushed everywhere, except West Virginia. Organic is even better, but regenerative should at least be encouraged and supported.
Finally, there have been many studies showing that the entire world’s energy use can be supplied through renewables. The only roadblock is political will. Upfront cost will be large but, in the long run, the overall results will be much-less expensive fuels everywhere, as well as huge health benefits.
There is no “morality” involved in the desire to switch from fossil fuels to renewables. It makes financial, economic and health sense. Unfortunately, our leaders in West Virginia are either ignorant of what is available or are willingly and purposefully choosing to ignore, and even denigrate, renewables. Our current commissioner of agriculture fits somewhere in this category.
It is time we have someone who is really interested in the well-being of the citizens and that farmers lead, instead of those of the fossil fuel industry.