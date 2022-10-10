Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In West Virginia Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt’s op-ed, published Oct 5 in the Gazette-Mail, he claims the Inflation Reduction Act puts a burden on fossil fuels. While it does incentivize renewable energy, it also boosts the oil and gas industry by mandating vast areas of offshore leases and by linking the advance of renewables to the fossil fuel industry.

They will both be growing at the same time. This is one reason why those conscious of the perniciousness of climate change are so upset with the bill.

Stories you might like

Greg Sava lives in Birch River.

Recommended for you