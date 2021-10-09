As a kid on a trip to “town,” nothing beat Sport Mart. I loved the outside entrance, with the name of the store embedded in marble. It meant seconds later I’d be smelling leather — from ball gloves, basketballs, footballs, the cowhide mixing with the scent of new uniforms.
Sport Mart supplied all the local teams’ outfits back then, from the age of 6 to local colleges. There was something mystical about the beautiful cursive lettering on the fly of our midget league football pants, proclaiming that pair of britches as Sport Mart products.
I stood in front of the old Sport Mart, on Quarrier Street, the other day. So sad to see it empty. What a holy cathedral of my childhood rotting away.
The business has been gone for who knows how long. It tried and tried, both at the Charleston Town Center and the Kanawha Mall, and across the river near the Patrick Street Bridge. But owners gave up in 2014, after 84 years in business. The year 2014 also marked the infamous chemical spill into the West Virginia-American water supply, an event that started a ripple of population loss which continues to this day.
Sport Mart was certainly not the only attraction to draw one downtown. In the 1970s, K-Mart served as pretty much the only pseudo “superstore” on a national scene, while Heck’s tried to fulfill that role locally. (Yes, you’re fairly old if you remember Heck’s.) On Capitol Street, I remember multiple shoe stores, clothing stores, record shops, big department stores with multiple departments. Downtown had whatever you wanted.
It’s hard to describe to someone who didn’t see Charleston before Town Center mall construction in 1983. While the buildings were admittedly a little run down, the people popping in and out of them excited me to no end. Friends and family assured me a good childhood in East Bank, but our little burg faced obvious limitations. As for the mall, yes, ideally the city would have supported both a nearby mall and a downtown, but fantasy and rational thinking shall never meet. We continued to lose population that decade, a continued cascade from the 85,000 we registered in 1960.
I returned to this newspaper in July, after a staggering 18 years away. During frequent bike rides, I had certainly noticed how relatively barren our fair downtown had become but had not spent a whole lot of uninterrupted time here. Being back has taken some getting used to, both in the vastly changed world of newspapers and in the part of town in which I ply the trade.
On the corner of Leon Sullivan and Quarrier sits what looks like a completely empty brick structure that formerly housed Food Among the Flowers on the ground floor (the florist has moved to Tennessee Avenue on the city’s West Side). Moving west, one encounters the once-proud Quarrier Diner, shuttered, and a sea of parking that extends to what was once the retired optometrist Don Cohen’s office. My kids’ mother insisted on taking the girls there. She liked him. He’s a good man.
Next to it is the former home of a public relations firm. Empty. The Davidson Building — where an incredibly horrific accident occurred during my first stint at this paper — features a storefront plagued by a stopped-in-its-tracks renovation project, with only a flimsy barricade to separate the disheveled entrance from the sidewalk. Mendelsohn’s Quality Shop can still be made out from the removed sign. I remember the name. A For Lease sign hangs in a Davidson window. And so it went.
Two law office buildings in that stretch appear well-kept and occupied. Other bright spots are the Purple Moon furniture store and Bear Wood, a gallery featuring wooden works of art.
The sainted Blossom Dairy looks as if it won’t be back. Man, it was fun to eat there back in the 1990s, when Bill Sohovich owned it. The former domicile most recently housed WV Market, which still has its wares inside. Eight sterling silver containers, all with a spout at the bottom, stand proudly in the window. It’s not clear why.
During my stroll, one blue-clad fellow with a jaunty gate and wild look asked me, “Monster Mash! You remember that?” Yes, I do. A couple of buddies and I mimed it during an elementary school talent show.
He appeared to be homeless. We have a large number who fall into that demographic. Another adjustment for a small town and another indicator of a hobbled economy. The homeless stick out more and more as our population dwindles. That’s not a political statement, just fact.
I did this little experiment on a hot day this past summer and repeated the trek a few times, all with similar feelings. The heat and emptiness of that stretch left me feeling alienated and weird. A sweaty Rip Van Winkle.
Anyone who has worked at a newspaper harbors a skeptical side. Some of us are always trying to point out a problem, so we’re attuned to see them, sometimes at the expense of the positive. Still, it’s hard to see a way out of this, even allowing for bias and the clouded judgment emotionalism brings.
It is not rocket science. People lose a good job; they can only find a crappy one in its place; they leave. Chemicals, coal, glass and axes all used to be made or mined here. Yes, chemicals and coal contaminate the environment. The whole anti-progress, anti-education coal culture, in fact, is a big reason for the shape in which we find ourselves. But paradoxically, the jobs paid bills. There is no point in denying they did. What’s going to replace them?
If you’ve plowed through this far, you’re probably thinking, “If this guy hates this place so much, why doesn’t he leave?” I’ve thought about it, but as much as I get exasperated with this city and state, I want to see how it ends. Kind of like a mediocre movie that keeps throwing enough nuggets in there to keep you hanging in. I’m optimistic for no good reason. It’s home, to trot out a tired cliché.
Still, our problems are staggering. How do you get the majority of a whole state to care about education? It’s more than just screaming at kids to make good grades. It’s intelligent conversation, world awareness, using good English. It rubs off. Companies want educated workers. Until we offer up a well-educated labor market and crawl from our standing as the state with the lowest workforce participation in the country, we’ll have to be content with what we have.
Contentment means paying attention to what the city does have going on and making plans to get out and avail myself of them. It means accepting that, outside of official events, I’m not going to find the hustle and bustle of 50 years ago. As Willy Loman’s wife tells him in “Death of a Salesman,” “life is a casting off,” meaning that people and circumstances continually change, one replacing another. The old man on “Pawn Stars” said basically the same thing.
They’re both right. I need to reconcile myself with that reality or leave. I’ve certainly wondered what life might have been like somewhere else.
Wondering and leaving are two different things.