“There is something the matter with your phone.”
It’s impossible to write the word “phone” in the same way Peter Sellers’ Inspector Clouseau said it. In the referenced line above, he poses as a phone repairman, destroys a doorbell, gets stuck under a desk and eventually ends up depositing a weird little vehicle in a swimming pool.
Nothing so dramatic has ever happened to me in relation to a phone, but it could. If I’m dying by the side of the road and call any of my three daughters, none would answer.
That’s because the chance of anyone younger than 50 answering a mobile phone is slim. “Sorry I missed your call,” they say. They didn’t “miss your call.” They didn’t feel like talking to you. The person’s name appears on the screen, as my late dad would say, “bigger than bounce.”
You have intruded upon their privacy by, gasp, calling them on a phone. Oh, the humanity! You might as well pound on the door in the middle of the night. The inappropriateness of such a faux pas is even featured in TV commercials where the mustachioed guy — no spring chicken himself — advises young people turning into their parents to simply send a text message.
Ah, the text message. The bane of anyone who can halfway write a sentence. Most can’t, meaning it’s difficult to figure out their gibberish. Or perhaps they write just fine but send cryptic or unclear messages that necessitate the dreaded phone call. Big sigh on the other end. If they pick up.
For a child of the 1970s and ‘80s, the old-fashioned landline ring meant excitement, if your life lacked it. You took what you could get. For one thing, whoever called meant to call. Someone might have been dying by the side of the road.
A phone with no displayed information harbored mystery. All you got was a ring. But it meant potential. Potential for fun. For something interesting. Even something sad, like somebody dying by the side of the road, except the poor bloke would be in better luck.
We didn’t have a whole lot to do in East Bank. Our family only had one car. During the summers, my dad had it at work. That phone ringing meant a potential ride to “town,” the big city, Charleston. Or maybe even Marmet.
Our phone was a rotary table model, olive green. Our phone number was 595-2664. When I went to college in Huntington and discovered 696 to be the dominant prefix, I felt like a world traveler. I had dialed few phone numbers that didn’t begin with 595.
No one allowed a phone to ring and ring. “Is someone gonna get that?” the lazy person who wasn’t gonna get that would bellow. I never gave it much of a chance. I was on it faster than Donald Trump with a bucket of KFC. My buddy Jeff Thompson could be on the other end.
Jeff had it going on. He drove way before I did, commanding his dad’s big Ford pickup truck with confidence. It had one of those huge gearshifts that intimidated me, but Jeff shifted that baby like a trucker.
Or it might be Jay Dooley. Jay is gone now. I loved him and miss him. We had the same sense of humor and discovered “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” at the exact same time, coming across an old episode of it on PBS. Jay and I were stars of Mrs. Hark’s junior high drama class. It wasn’t a big deal for him to get hold of his family’s Toyota Tercel.
No girls ever called me. I had no “game” and still don’t. I got flustered and nervous on the one occasion it happened.
Before the digital age, I loved calling 344-5111. “One Valley Bank time,” a man’s official voice would trumpet, before giving you the time and temperature. Soothing somehow.
As far as work goes, the phone played an integral part, particularly when starting out in the Gazette sports department. “Gazette sports, Greg Stone,” I’d officially announce, often to immediately hear “Danny?” They were looking for longtime columnist Danny Wells.
In news, we used to make “cop calls,” which consisted of a mile-long list of police detachments to contact. “Buddy, we ain’t got a thing in Logan, Mingo or McDowell,” the guy would dutifully report, with the same cadence and coalfield dialect. It was like hitting a “play” button.
I find myself reading my phone more often than making phone calls. With the under-50 crowd off limits and my social circle shrinking, I burn a certain amount of time on The New York Times and, uh, Facebook.
The world’s most popular social media site is addicting, for no discernible reason. There is something hypnotic about the scrolling, as if the secrets of the universe might be revealed with just one more scroll.
Nah. No more so than waiting for the old olive phone to ring.