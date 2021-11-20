Poor Walt Kowalski. The iconic Clint Eastwood character in “Gran Torino” has been reduced to a pitiful cartoon, a cranky, racist old white guy who simply didn’t want anyone stepping foot in his yard.
When you watch the film, however, Walt didn’t on a whim decide to aim his hunting rifle at a group of Hmong and deliver, in classic Clint fashion, the immortal and often-mocked line, “Get off my lawn.” They were threatening him, and like most of us, he didn’t appreciate threatening.
For background, the Hmong are an Asian ethnic group who have settled in some large American cities — in “Gran Torino,” it’s Detroit — and often meet with prejudice. Some are good-hearted, I can only guess, some aren’t, just like all of us. They’re fighting and scraping for a piece of the American Dream, whatever that is. Because they don’t fit in among their own people, a diaspora has scattered them across Asia and select American locales.
The guys Walt aims his rifle at mean harm. But to this point in the film, we see Walt is battling old demons. He calls his neighbors “g----,” and, aside from the family he watches across the street, quietly going about their business, he has no real reason to feel warm and fuzzy.
The bad guys put Thao – a good kid, a product of the house he watches with decidedly understated admiration — up to stealing Walt’s prize possession, his 1972 Gran Torino. He helped make them, on a Detroit assembly line. Walt isn’t thrilled when he catches Thao in the act, but doesn’t shoot him.
A few days later, the gang drags Thao off his porch and they end up on Walt’s lawn. He loves his little lawn. He babies it, as he does his house. It’s his neighborhood. Unlike the rest of his neighbors, “White Flight” isn’t in his nature. The gang leaves after Walt suggests them getting out of his yard, warning Walt to watch his back.
Thao’s family is eternally grateful for saving Thao. They shower Walt with food and house plants and ask that Walt allow Thao to work off his offense by helping with Walt’s house repairs. More than skeptical, Walt overcomes his anger by allowing Thao to do just that. He finds he likes Thao, and Thao’s family, and respects their integrity. It doesn’t hurt that they invite him to a scrumptious feast, continuing to shower him with praise, even when he casually uses the word “g---” again in their presence.
Walt eventually feels real affection for the family. When the gang burns a cigarette into Thao’s cheek and rapes his sister, Walt knows something must be done. It’s not what you think. He feigns pulling a gun so they will shoot him, in full view of a bunch of witnesses. A cynic might point out that Walt had nothing to lose; he was dying of lung cancer.
The late, esteemed film critic Roger Ebert was typically spot-on in his review of the 2008 movie:
“Walt makes no apologies for who he is, and that’s why, when he begins to decide he likes his neighbors better than his own family, it means something . . . It’s about Americans of different races growing more and more open to one another in the new century. This doesn’t involve some kind of grand transformation. It involves starting to see the ‘g----’ next door as people you love. And it helps if you live in the kind of neighborhood where they are next door.”
Aha. The last sentence. Walt’s awakening only happens because he’s there, warts and all. Which brings me to the point. I hope.
It’s great when I hear my white liberal friends talk about equality; about tearing down Confederate statues; about the abhorrence of the n-word; about the cool protest they attended, one aimed to cement their progressive cred. It’s great, really.
But where do many — not all — go when their big talk is over? Back to their all-white, affluent neighborhoods, where they lead lives as segregated as that of the late and despicable Sen. Strom Thurmond.
As long as limousine libs say the right things but make no attempt to bridge the actual divide, that talk is as cheap as my 2016 Kia. You’re not only limiting yourself but assuring that money and clout stays right where it always has. Try complaining about speeding in my West Side neighborhood. What a hoot.
And before you think what I’m about to say is self-aggrandizement, it’s not. My feet are pure clay. I sometimes have racist thoughts. It’s a product of my sinful nature. (Yes, I believe in that Biblical concept, on display every day of our lives.)
A big Black man once beat me senseless when I attempted to stop him from committing a bludgeoning. It was either that or watch him punch a 130-pound white pizza delivery man to death. Did I immediately join a white supremacy group in Pocahontas County? No, I knew what I was getting into, but scared you-know-whatless, I had to do it. It’s how I was raised, albeit in a racist eastern Kanawha County environment.
My Black neighbor John runs his incessantly whining air conditioner all summer. It emits an eerie, mind-control-like sound. Took me forever to figure out where that blasted noise was coming from.
I asked John if that air conditioner wasn’t driving him as crazy as it was me. No, he said, it still worked, and he was probably going to use it until it died. He nicely heard my plea and . . . continued to run the damn thing. I shook my head and went home. I still wave at John, as I cuss his air conditioner. I’ve watched his son Khalil grow up and admired his football prowess at Capital High, where all three of my daughters went.
One of my offspring, Maddie, just had a baby with soon-to-be husband Shaitek. I honestly love Shaitek, who you’ve probably figured out is Black. His job prospects are great, because he’s driven, smart and conscientious. I’ve known that about him for years. What you see is what you see.
The two of them are meant to be together. Anyone can see it. Shaitek’s level-headedness and patience always shines through. I wish mine did. He inspires me, and not for some “Oh, how cool, a Black kid from the West Side makes good” reason. But, maybe they’re together because my kids have grown up in an integrated setting.
I proudly showed the Black girls behind the counter at Tudor’s pictures of their newborn, Shyla. Unprovoked, one said, “Oh, she’s got a little color to her. I see that nose.”
“Yeah, her dad’s Black,” I said. None of us batted an eye. Racial features are a real thing. I had been more rattled by their insistence, for some time, that my name was Mr. Rader. We look alike, apparently. Poor fellow.
I mildly envy the gay couple’s lush lawn — I’ve stayed off it, save for the one time years ago when their gate was open. Nosy as I am, I wandered onto it one dark night. The guy in the guest house, also out for an evening stroll, asked what I was doing. Just trespassing. Nothing to see here.
No, every white person in town shouldn’t move to an integrated neighborhood by some sense of white guilt. This is America. You can live where you want. But maybe stop by Phat Daddy’s on Da Tracks, which will have its grand opening, I’m told, Nov. 30. Get to know those folks. They’re just people who make a great fried whiting fish sandwich. They’ve fashioned the central component of their establishment out of a chicken coop. Seriously. That’s how bad they wanted something for themselves.
You can wander onto my postage-stamp lawn, in the daylight — unlike my night creeping habits — all you want. Not much to see. I let a beautiful rosebush die, something Walt never would have done. I watched helplessly as a dogwood tree met its demise.
Just don’t threaten me. I might take another ass-kicking. I don’t care. And I don’t care if you’re Black, white or pink with green polka dots. We’ve all got some Walt in us.