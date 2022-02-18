I finally read “The Grapes of Wrath” a few years ago. It’s as great as advertised, even with the painstaking use of spelled-out dialect.
Of all the calamities that descend on the Joads, one scene remains strangely vivid for me. Muley Graves, like Tom Joad’s family, has been evicted as a sharecropping tenant in dusty, drought-ravaged Oklahoma. Fresh out of prison, Tom is astonished to find the family home torn down. No one is there. Except Muley.
Muley has hung in there, living outside, evading the landowners, initially fooling himself into believing he is only looking after the place until everything returns to “normal.” By the time Tom arrives, isolation is beginning to take its toll.
“I’m jus’ wanderin’ aroun’ like a damn ol’ graveyard ghos’,” he tells Tom.
I’ve felt that way and suspect many have. You’re invisible. Irrelevant. The world is unaware of you. And on and on. Dismal thinking on a dismal day, as Merle Haggard would say.
Being male, 56 and of modest finances is not an ideal situation, but to use a well-corn cliché, it is what it is. Your body doesn’t do what it used to. It’s harder to muster intensity about a whole lot.
Spats with family don’t rile you like they used to. Lack of a romantic interest is awful at first, but, since you don’t feel like peddling encyclopedias — my time-dated term for discounted female wooing — it too becomes a more livable condition than once thought.
You still want to belong to something. But what? Church keeps getting shuttered for COVID-19. Bars have lost their luster. Beer is not as fascinating as it’s made out to be, no matter how “crafty” it is. A headache is still a headache the next day, no matter how many orange peels, apricots and “tannins” are involved in the brew.
As I figure out how to reinsert myself into society, I’m learning to calm the hell down and accept that a boring night is a boring night. I still have a mind, one not as nimble as it once was, but better able to assess life’s joys, cruelties, amusements, injustices, pleasures, curiosities and disappointments with a less-than-totally-grim perspective.
Life has always chafed me. More like eaten me alive. I hated it when I or anyone around me did not act in a way I deemed appropriate. What I thought mattered, damn it! This is me talking! I eviscerated myself, nearly hated myself, for reasons I couldn’t get a grip on. I’m working on all that.
In that phase of my life, I detested it when my woeful complaints registered an “Other people have it a lot worse” response. Of course, somebody somewhere has it worse, but that doesn’t solve my problem! It’s not fair! That’s how I routinely thought.
Everybody is carrying something, I’ve heard it said. A lot of us, outside of Tom Brady, are unsatisfied. Or an underachiever. Or lacking confidence. Or shattered by a tragedy, years hence, that continues to haunt.
More often than I would have thought, I think, “Man, I’ve screwed up my share and could have done more, but I wouldn’t trade my life for so-and-so’s. He makes good money but puts up with crap I want no part of.”
Peace of mind and contentment are what I want. No assault-vehicle trucks. No jet skis. No campers. No trophy wife who knows nothing about me and has no plans to. (I’ll beat you to the wisecrack. Fat chance.) Just to be left to my books, Netflix, workouts, music and writing. To be included in my kids’ lives. To see a few things before I die. A nicer house would be cool. Somewhere along the way, maybe I’ll meet a woman who can stand me, and vice versa.
In the words of that proud Kazakhstani, Borat, I would like to “be big success,” give everyone a high five and be king of the castle. May not happen. I better hurry up. Short of that, I don’t want my mind dwelling on the past or fretting about the future. The Buddhist idea of being “in the moment” means increasingly more to me these days. As a kid, I feared the future with a queasy pit in my stomach. Those habits are hard to break.
Near the end of his life, my father told me he had “failed miserably” as a money-maker and provider. The younger version of me thought it a harsh self-critique but true. We did not have a whole lot, but more than others. Now I just want my dad back, miserable failure or not. I have been a miserable failure at a few different things myself. You keep on living.
All is not lost while one is still ambulatory and continent. An old friend just invited me to get together this weekend.
Maybe I’ll meet a fellow graveyard denizen.