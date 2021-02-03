The start of the 2021 legislative session is almost here, and legal reform remains a top priority for West Virginia legislators — rightfully so.
West Virginia has made great strides in legal fairness, led by a totally revamped Supreme Court and a flurry of tort reforms passed several years ago. While West Virginia is no longer a “Judicial Hellhole,” there is still work to be done regarding liability protections for our state’s consumers, job creators and health care providers.
First up this legislative session will be COVID-19 liability protection. Businesses and health care providers that have put forth a good-faith effort to reopen safely should be provided protection from lawsuits related to COVID-19.
Businesses want to open back up and provide their services safely to the community, and health care workers are doing their best to tend to patients during this unprecedented time. The threat of lawsuits should be the last thing looming over their heads. Luckily, there appears to be strong support in the Legislature for this effort.
The state Senate has passed the seat-belt-use admissibility bill for several years. This legislation would provide commonsense reform that would make West Virginia roads safer, create a better environment for manufacturing jobs and potentially lower consumer costs. With changes to key leadership in the House Judiciary Committee, consumers and job providers should be optimistic that this important legislation will pass both bodies this year.
Last, but certainly not least, is the creation of an intermediate appellate court. This would be a big stride toward ensuring West Virginia is no longer out of step with the rest of the country in how we handle our court system.
All West Virginians deserve fair courts. West Virginia Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse applauds the many changes that have already been made to the Supreme Court and the rest of our state’s court system. Now is the time to finish the job and let job creators all over the nation know that they will be treated fairly in the West Virginia legal system.