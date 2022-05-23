Many of you reading this guest commentary have not been loyal Charleston Gazette-Mail opinion page readers over the years. For decades, this newspaper was strictly partisan and almost entirely a voice for the left.
Under relatively recent new ownership, this newspaper will at least now allow for some conservative voices to be heard on the opinion pages. Even a few of the staff writers reach out to us conservatives for our comments on news stories. And now, more people like you and me read parts of this newspaper.
Last week’s newspapers contained exactly this type of healthy discourse. Late in the week, Rebecca McPhail, of the West Virginia Manufacturer’s Association, submitted a very good guest commentary that was critical of the legacy of the late Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va. Quickly thereafter, retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Allen Tackett responded with his own guest commentary on why Byrd’s legacy “must be cherished.”
How effective or harmful Byrd was for our state is a worthy discussion, and I am very grateful that the Gazette-Mail is promoting this debate.
But the Gazette-Mail of yesteryear was on full display in its coverage and editorial stances on Judge Duke Bloom’s decision to remove Andrea Kiessling from the ballot in the state Senate District 8 Republican Party primary after early voting had already begun.
HD Media News Vice President and Executive Editor Lee Wolverton provided commentary on May 13 that misinterpreted the West Virginia Supreme Court’s handling of a request for a stay. HD Media is parent company of the Gazette-Mail. Wolverton also assumed he knows the actual details of the candidate’s residency and somehow knows exactly whether the parties involved actually care about the disenfranchisement of voters. Apparently, Wolverton thinks he knows all of the facts of this situation and everyone’s feelings about voting rights.
Perhaps, there is more at play than you know. Perhaps, the Republicans really didn’t want Joshua Higginbotham to win the primary, because he has never had a job and had no chance of winning in the fall. Perhaps, the Republicans did seek counsel and advice. Perhaps semi-retired Gazette-Mail staff writer Phil Kabler — a political hack (also from yesteryear) — should not be the one to deem me or Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, as “thoroughly unpleasant individuals.”
Regardless, West Virginia Senate leadership has said that prequalification of candidates will be addressed and there will be a clearly defined deadline for challenging a candidate’s qualifications for the ballot, like most states already have in place.
When did people who complained know about the residency issue involving Kiessling? Why did they wait until people had already voted?
We don’t know, because this newspaper didn’t ask those questions. Judge Bloom gave an order, and this newspaper regurgitated it, per the traditional partisan slant.
Just as the Republicans in state government can’t fix 83 years of Democratic Party policy mistakes overnight, so, too, it will take time to get this newspaper to fairly report the news. I am thankful that it is making some progress, and I hope to be able to continue to express my views on this forum.