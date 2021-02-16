In the years since my release from state prison, I have managed and owned businesses, created dozens of good-paying West Virginia jobs, become an advocate, a grandfather and more. That might have been impossible if West Virginia hadn’t wisely banned the death penalty.
We’re in the second week of the 2021 legislative session and already two bills have been introduced to reinstate this cruel, racist relic. I hope my story shows just how dangerous and wrongheaded these proposals are.
I was sentenced in 1995 on a capital murder charge. At the time, I lived in public housing, was in and out of jail and I was using heroin. There were high-profile calls in local news media to have me executed for my crime, despite the abolition of the death penalty in West Virginia in 1965.
At the time, I was held up as proof that the death penalty was right. I’m holding myself up now as proof that it is wrong.
Although I was guilty of the charges against me, more than 170 people have been released from death row since 1973 with evidence of their innocence.
Despite the hurdles I faced, I was able to turn myself around while behind bars. I learned to accept responsibility for my actions, process my feelings in healthy, constructive ways and focus on helping others navigate incarceration. I was released after 15 years and placed on parole for an additional five years.
Re-entry wasn’t easy. But I’m thankful for my freedom. I refused to be a second-class citizen, but I had support and opportunities.
I’ve been called a poster child for criminal law reform because of my success in getting out of prison, overcoming substance abuse and re-entering the community. At the time of my release, I was the first West Virginia prisoner to earn a Regents Bachelor of Arts degree while behind bars.
But make no mistake: As a white man, I received second chances along the way that many Black and brown incarcerated people never get. My lifelong friend Charles — “little Charles,” a Black man from Charleston’s West Side — was sentenced at the same time as me for possession of crack cocaine. Twenty-five years later, he remains in prison, while I have been free for more than a decade. I owe much of my freedom to my white privilege.
The evidence is clear: Criminalizing more and more behaviors and increasing penalties have not made us safer. Instead, we are the most-imprisoned society on Earth, with communities of color suffering the most.
For decades, policymakers operated on the misguided belief that harsher penalties would cure our culture of crime. That hasn’t happened.
It’s time to shift the conversation, not double-down on the worst ideas from half a century ago.
Any effective corrections program must focus on the possibility of rehabilitation. The death penalty is not justice. It’s revenge. It would only add to the layers of generational trauma brought on by a stagnant economy, the opioid epidemic and so many shattered communities.
We must never give up on our fellow West Virginians, because there is always a chance for rehabilitation.
I’m thankful to be living proof of it.