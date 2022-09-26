Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

As the midterm elections near, it’s clear the economy is still on the mind of voters. High inflation, supply chain issues, labor force struggles and more have made the past few years tough on any small business. As our politicians in Washington come home to campaign for the next few months, they will celebrate small businesses like mine as the backbone of local economies. When they head back to Washington, we have one simple request: Don’t make things worse.

In West Virginia, in many ways, we are still working to get our economy back to prepandemic levels. Our labor force participation rate still struggles and businesses across the state are feeling it. But the past few years have made our businesses tougher and more resilient. The pandemic forced us to adapt, many of us moving our sales entirely online. The digital marketplace became a savior, and now, some in Washington want to turn the whole system on its head.

Hallie Russell is the owner of Appalachian Truck & Trailer Services, in Nitro.

