As the midterm elections near, it’s clear the economy is still on the mind of voters. High inflation, supply chain issues, labor force struggles and more have made the past few years tough on any small business. As our politicians in Washington come home to campaign for the next few months, they will celebrate small businesses like mine as the backbone of local economies. When they head back to Washington, we have one simple request: Don’t make things worse.
In West Virginia, in many ways, we are still working to get our economy back to prepandemic levels. Our labor force participation rate still struggles and businesses across the state are feeling it. But the past few years have made our businesses tougher and more resilient. The pandemic forced us to adapt, many of us moving our sales entirely online. The digital marketplace became a savior, and now, some in Washington want to turn the whole system on its head.
Several proposals coming out of Congress seek to hamper innovation within our domestic technology sector. These proposals, often framed as giving more “choice,” would have the opposite effect. On top of limiting the growth and innovation within this sector, these proposals also would worsen the costs hurting our businesses. Attempts to stifle U.S. tech innovation will, in turn, have a ripple effect, costing small businesses like mine money, and more.
A recent report from Data Catalyst estimates “conservatively that small and medium-sized retail businesses (“SMB Sellers”) would lose roughly $500 billion in sales in just the first five years after the passage of the ‘Big Tech’ antitrust legislation currently being considered by Congress.” This “regulatory tax” would cost each business more than $1,700 per month. According to the report, “the $500 billion in estimated lost SMB sales reflects the aggregate effects of higher costs for digital platform services and lost access to some of those services.”
Why, after years of closures, supply shortages and more, would Congress want to remove these services from our local businesses?
The reality is that many businesses, just like mine, rely on these services to keep our businesses alive. Social media and e-commerce platforms provide us with marketing tools we need to operate our businesses successfully. Stories, reels, maps, all these services help us find new customers and create a community online. The pandemic might have forced many of us to finally embrace these technologies, but now we cannot afford to lose these platforms or the services they provide.
As we look to a post-pandemic world, our elected officials should embrace tech innovation. The way tech platforms support small business are only one of many ways these tools promote a vibrant economy. Let us thrive in the digital marketplace and take advantage of new technology.
The new and innovative services provided to us online were a lifeline during the pandemic, but they are now a staple of our businesses. Don’t let politicians in Congress risk hampering our economy with unneeded regulatory burdens.
Hallie Russell is the owner of Appalachian Truck & Trailer Services, in Nitro.