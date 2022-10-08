Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

More than 600,000 calls a day pour into 911 centers around the country. We don’t think much about emergency services until we need them. Our survival could depend on whether we dial those three numbers. When every second counts, any hesitation to call could cost you your life. However, residents in a city with a nuisance ordinance hesitate before calling 911, because they could lose their housing.

Nuisance ordinances (also called disorderly house ordinances or crime free programs) allow for the removal of a “nuisance” individual or household from the community. Drug activity, violence and excessive noise are examples of things that could be considered a nuisance.

Stories you might like

Hannah McCune is a Fair Housing Specialist with the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness.

Recommended for you