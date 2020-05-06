Hansen: Vote by mail is effective and secure (Opinion)

We sponsored House Bill 4742 in the 2020 legislative session, a bill that would transition West Virginia to a vote-by-mail system. We were astounded when Gov. Jim Justice alleged, without evidence, that there is massive corruption associated with voting by mail.
What he said is absolute nonsense.
Oregon, Washington, Utah, Colorado and Hawaii now have statewide vote-by-mail systems. Oregon has been voting by mail for two decades; Hawaii’s vote-by-mail initiative begins this year.
There is no evidence that voting by mail is less secure or more corrupt than traditional in-person voting. While isolated instances of skulduggery have been found, in each case the perpetrators were identified and the problem corrected. The same is true for in-person voting.
Accusations that election reforms such as voting by mail, “motor-voter” and same-day registration result in fraud and corruption are so much hot air. Three years ago, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, alleging widespread voter fraud, headed up a national search for illegal voters. The search came up empty.
Many people believe that voting by mail helps only Democrats get elected. This is simply not true. Serious, nonpartisan studies show that voting by mail has had negligible partisan effects on the results of elections. Anecdotal evidence in West Virginia supports this same conclusion: When Morgantown ran its 2011 election by mail under West Virginia’s vote-by-mail pilot program, the majority-progressive city council was replaced with a majority-conservative council.
States that vote by mail generally see increases in voter participation. In Morgantown’s 2011 election, the number of votes more than doubled from 2009, and the cost per vote dropped. Had Morgantown continued voting by mail for future elections, the cost likely would have dropped even further.
Statewide, West Virginia’s voter turnout is among the lowest of the 50 states. We need a change that motivates higher turnout.
Voting by mail is convenient and popular. Polls show that a large majority of voters favor it, and that support has risen in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
Another reason election officials in vote-by-mail states support it is that it saves money. It eliminates the need for precincts and poll workers on Election Day or for early voting. Every voter can vote early or on Election Day — it’s their choice.
Our bill included many best practices used in other vote-by-mail states. For example, because voters often prefer not to return their ballot in the mail, it provides options. Voters can return their ballot at one of the ballot drop boxes placed strategically across their county. Drop boxes are secure and emptied frequently by the clerk. Voters can also hand-deliver ballots to the clerk’s office. Any voter needing assistance can get that assistance from the clerk’s office.
Many West Virginians view with trepidation what the COVID-19 pandemic might look like in November. Now is the ideal time to institute voting by mail, and HB 4742 provides an excellent starting point. We can build on the successes of the 2011 pilot vote-by-mail initiative and the 2020 primary, which is seeing a huge increase in the number of absentee ballots returned by mail. We can implement a secure and convenient system that will save money, increase turnout, decrease the burden on our county clerks and protect the health of voters and elderly poll workers.
We urge Gov. Justice to seriously examine the facts about voting by mail and call the Legislature into special session to pass a vote-by-mail bill in time for the November election.