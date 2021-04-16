West Virginia has a rich history cultivating energy. Our role powering the nation’s homes, businesses and growth, however, is far from complete. As our state continues to expand and diversify our economic base, energy generation remains foundational to our success.
Jobs in coal and mining have been the basis of our state’s success and will continue to be at the core of our West Virginia identity. We can and should capitalize on clean-coal technology and similar advancements in the future. In addition, we can increase our exports by taking advantage of opportunities in clean energy.
While terms like clean energy might conjure up visions of technicians installing a rooftop solar array, the reality of clean energy jobs is far more nuanced. The truth of the matter is, clean energy jobs run the gamut from renewable energy, energy efficiency, grid modernization and storage to clean fuels and clean vehicles. Within each of those fields is an array of professionals handling business operations and traditional tradespeople — like construction workers, electricians, fabricators and mechanics — who have pivoted their skills to match the emerging market.
As a whole, however, the industry provides for a median hourly wage that is higher than the national median wage. In West Virginia specifically, the clean energy median wage was 10.3% above the state’s median wage.
When compared to other private-sector positions, clean energy jobs also are more likely to include health care and retirement benefits. Pursuing an all-of-the-above energy strategy should include wind, solar, nuclear, clean-coal technology, natural gas and many other reliable energy sources.
What’s more is that the clean energy industry appears to just be getting revved up. If we take the three years pre-pandemic and look at the energy sector in its entirety, clean energy jobs comprised nearly half of all net new jobs. Take the U.S. economy as a whole, and clean energy still ranked as one of the fastest-growing employers, consistently adding jobs, year after year.
Pre-pandemic, however, just a little over 10,000 clean energy workers of the nation’s 3.3 million strong workforce called West Virginia home. Growing our clean energy workforce also has proved crucial to growing opportunities elsewhere in our state.
As the West Virginia Legislature continues to advance legislation that benefits our communities, the House of Delegates passed a bipartisan resolution recognizing the importance of West Virginia’s energy future. The resolution highlights our state’s diverse energy portfolio, including opportunities in clean energy generation to the people, industry, economy and environment of West Virginia, while affirming the state’s commitment to an all-of-the-above energy landscape.
This bipartisan resolution formally underscores the need to expand and diversify our state’s energy infrastructure, including capitalizing on solar, wind and hydro, as well as nuclear and natural gas. The resolution lays the groundwork to grow West Virginia’s economy by increasing workforce opportunities, enhancing energy independence, consumer choice, lower energy prices and a cleaner environment.
We applaud our colleagues in the West Virginia Senate, who also passed a similar resolution with strong bipartisan support.
We’ve seen large employers make receiving a portion of their energy needs from renewable energy a business priority. This includes Toyota’s Buffalo plant, which announced last summer a $4.9 million investment to build the state’s largest solar array.
To meet this business need, earlier this year, lawmakers worked to ensure our state’s future eligibility by creating the Renewable Energy Facilities Program within the Public Service Commission. This allows electric utilities to apply for solar energy facilities or energy storage resources that, in turn, allow us to remain competitive in recruiting new employers with a prerequisite for renewables.
Nationwide, all-of-the-above approaches to energy development and infrastructure have a proven track record of creating jobs and development. It’s time we bring that home to West Virginia.
As legislators, we know West Virginia has the capacity to put itself on a prosperous path — which we can only do by simultaneously supporting our strengths and searching for new outlets for our state’s energy, environment and economy opportunities. One industry or sector alone will not solve all of our woes, but each is an important component to building a diversified, flexible and resilient economy.