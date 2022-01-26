West Virginia Faith Leaders for Choice is a collective of diverse faith leaders advocating for reproductive freedom for all West Virginians. We believe that all West Virginians should have access to a full range of quality reproductive health care services — including access to safe, legal, local and affordable abortions.
We have entered an era where access to a full range of reproductive health care services is under threat at the national and state level, and, in recent history, religious voices have been the loudest from the pro-life perspective. It is more important than ever for faith leaders to publicly articulate their moral, spiritual and scriptural-based arguments for reproductive justice and access to safe and legal abortions.
In 2022, we face a situation where an anti-abortion majority on the Supreme Court and the unceasing barrage of unconstitutional laws threaten the nearly five-decades-old precedent of Roe v. Wade. It is already true that abortion access is limited for West Virginians, but this series of events could be catastrophic in our state and nationwide.
We believe that the decision to choose belongs primarily in the hands of pregnant people — in consultation with their partners, families and medical professionals.
There is no room for the government to dictate this deeply personal decision — and the religious beliefs of some should not be allowed to dictate the choices of everyone else. Pregnant people possess the right and the wisdom to make these choices for themselves. We believe that, as faith leaders, it is our calling to help make this environment, where choices can be freely made, a reality.
Our organization hopes to change the conversation about religion and abortion. We want to confront the social stigma around abortion care that has been manufactured and stoked by conservative Christian religious voices over the past decades. These voices have had a monopoly on the conversation around the pro-life/pro-choice divide for people of faith and have silenced other religious voices and led the general public to believe that there is no way to be faithfully pro-choice. These voices have trafficked in shame and stigma that have negative effects on us all. We want to help create a future where this stigma is no more.
This legislative session, we have already seen a 15-week abortion ban advance without thought or consideration of reasonable amendments that would give protection to those who become pregnant via rape or incest, or those whose mental health issues make pregnancy dangerous. These bills harm access to health care by stripping away tangible protections, but also by increasing the stigma that already surrounds abortion and those who have them.
We ask that you join us by raising your voice as a person of faith, having conversations with people you love in your families, houses of worship and social circles, and contacting your elected officials to oppose abortion bans and stigmatizing legislation and to support any legislation that promotes just reproductive and health care access for all people in West Virginia.