The members of the West Virginia, Morgantown and Kanawha Valley Chapters of the National Organization for Women are appalled at Gov. Jim Justice’s misogynistic, sexist and disrespectful comments made on Thursday, Oct. 7, about Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin.
His comments calling her “honey” and “baby" in a very dismissive tone of voice was in response to a formal communication she had made to the governor and the Legislature. Her letter requested state level actions that could help address issues of homelessness, mental health and substance use disorder in West Virginia communities such as the establishment of mental health courts.
The governor did not respond to the issues Mayor Goodwin raised. Rather, he ranted about Goodwin’s character and leadership, belittling her both as the mayor of West Virginia's capital city, as an individual and, most denigrating, as a woman, calling her “honey” and “baby” in the most condescending tone he could muster.
By accusing Mayor Goodwin of ulterior motives in sending the letter, Justice was trying to undermine the mayor’s credibility and her authority; furthermore, the attack on her competence was a complete deflection from the critical issues and needs she identified.
The governor’s minimizing the status of a major public figure and leader based on her gender is rooted in the same misogyny that underlies the attack on the agency of women to control reproductive and other fundamental decisions about their lives. These attacks are playing out in innumerable contexts across the country as women-hating zealots seek to collapse the last half century of progress for women’s full participation in public life.
We commend those legislators who have constructively reached out to Mayor Goodwin in response to her letter. Most especially, we applaud Mayor Goodwin for her professionalism, leadership and her appeal to focus on the issues rather than on the governor’s hateful remarks. However, as an organization whose mission is to achieve and protect the equal rights of all women and girls in all aspects of social, political, and economic life, we cannot ignore the governor’s sexist and misogynistic remarks and allow them to go unchallenged.
Meredith Hartery is president of the West Virginia National Organization for Women.