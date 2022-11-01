Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia is halfway to removing one of the most stressful parts of the drive between Huntington and Charleston on Interstate 64.

Over the weekend, westbound traffic began moving on the new bridge over the Kanawha River at Nitro. According to the West Virginia Division of Highways, eastbound traffic will remain on the old bridge for the next few weeks until being routed onto the new bridge, after which work will begin on disassembling and removing the 60-year-old span now in use.

