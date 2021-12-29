After a weekend of contemplating nativity scenes from various countries on Earth, I had the realization that we need to “make room in the inn” for young families in West Virginia now.
The next generation is always the hope of the world, but, in West Virginia, we are not helping young parents meet the challenges of raising children in the 21st century.
Young families have been leaving the Mountain State every year for 70 years running, to escape systemic poverty. Deep poverty for young families is particularly serious in West Virginia because we have not diversified the economy and developed the technology for modern industries. Federal help is desperately needed, now.
Progressive young people cannot earn a living here and have been leaving, generation after generation. West Virginia is the only state in the union that has been losing population every year for more than 50 years. Those young adults who are left behind are lucky if they can find work, but many become disillusioned and start depending on drugs to escape their depressing circumstances or to make quick money.
Many young mothers in poverty have a terrible choice to make, if they need to work: Either they have to stay home with no income or they have to leave their children with inadequate day care. In 1971, when Congress passed the Comprehensive Child Development Act, President Richard Nixon vetoed it. For the past 50 years, many young American parents have not been able to provide adequate day care for their children.
One powerful person can limit progress for many others in our democracy. If good child care had been available for all children, much child poverty that exists in America today would not be such a problem. Those better-educated children could have raised two more generations of effective wage earners. Instead, we all pay a high price to keep more people in jail than any other country in the world.
In 2020, Kids Count data showed that 12.5 million American children lived in poverty — and the numbers are increasing during the pandemic. Appalachia is one of the areas that is hardest hit by the effects of systemic intergenerational poverty. When the child tax credit expires and the full effects of pandemic inflation hit, family circumstances will be worse than ever in West Virginia.
Most developed countries in the world recognize that young families need extra help. In other countries where the population is declining, some governments pay parents to have children. Now, with universal child care and an expanded child tax credit before Congress, we have a chance to give young families hope in America again.
As a grandmother and retired teacher, I feel that it is my duty to speak out about the problems of generational poverty that I have watched all my life. The rich get richer and the poor get poorer, when the minimum wage is so low that no family can survive on the pay that is offered for essential workers.
I hope both U.S. senators representing our state will have a change of heart and realize that we need to help make room for young families in West Virginia, now.