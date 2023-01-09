Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

This is the time to invest in public education and workforce training, to ensure that our children have the tools they need to earn a living in the economic environment of the 21st century.

We have tax surplus money now to invest in the future of West Virginia’s younger citizens. This is our opportunity to make the improvements in public education that West Virginia needs to attract businesses and young families to the Mountain State.

Stories you might like

Dr. Heather R. Biola lives in Elkins.

Recommended for you