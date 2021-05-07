President Joe Biden’s $1.8-trillion American Families Plan is about half right. We support the half of the plan that lets families choose how to best care for their own kids — and gives parents more opportunities to spend time with their young children.
That’s why we welcome the administration’s efforts to spend $450 billion on an expanded child tax credit and $225 billion on paid parental leave. These measures are authentically pro-family, as they give families the ability to choose the best work/family option for them and their kids.
But other elements of the plan undercut choice and end up privileging just one type of family — families with two parents in the workforce who prefer to rely on institutional child care. Biden is seeking universal pre-K, to the tune of $200 billion, and another $225 billion to expand federal funding of child care, a push that would exclude the roughly 60,000 West Virginia mothers who aren’t working or looking for a job.
This plan from the administration to pour billions more into child care comes after Congress already passed $40 billion for child care with the American Rescue Plan, including $100 million to expand child care assistance and $160 million in funds for child care providers in West Virginia alone.
Instead of supporting measures that don’t benefit all West Virginia families, Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin and Republicans like Sen. Shelley Capito should think about ways to meaningfully strengthen all families, the backbone of a strong society. And instead of steering billions to efforts to reward just one model of doing work and family — where both parents of young children work outside the home — leaders like Manchin and Capito should instead let parents choose the best work/family option for them and their kids.
In survey after survey, parents say they wish they had more flexibility in their careers.
The early years of a child’s life are irreplaceably precious and important for the child’s later development. A majority of moms — and many dads — tell pollsters they would ideally like to work part-time or take time out of the labor force to cherish those moments.
In West Virginia in 2019, only half of married moms with young kids worked full-time outside the home, and roughly one third were out of the labor force altogether.
One way to do this is with a broad-based child allowance, like the one included in the American Rescue Plan or the alternative proposed by Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, which ensures that all families, not just ones with both parents in the labor force, get about $350 dollars per month to pay for whatever approach to caring for their kids they deem best.
Unlike a government-funded day care or government-run pre-K program, putting more money in the pockets of parents gives moms and dads more flexibility to afford a church-based day care or preschool, to leave baby with a grandparent for a part-time shift or to cover basic expenses while staying home. Moreover, the best social science suggests caution on what a large-scale child care expansion could do to kids in West Virginia and across the nation.
The American Rescue Plan’s recent assistance to child care was timely and generous, and badly needed by the child care industry. But including a massive expansion of government-provided day care as part of an infrastructure package is a bad idea. We should instead empower families by supporting policies that allow them to choose how best to care for their young ones, rather than a one-size-fits-all option dressed up as a bridges-and-roads spending package.
That’s why Sens. Manchin and Capito should encourage the Biden administration to focus its American Families Plan on a generous child allowance that will benefit West Virginians for decades to come. And they should encourage their colleagues in Congress not to favor certain work/life choices, but to instead put more money in the pockets of all West Virginia parents, helping them achieve whatever care situation works best for their family.