As life begins to feel a bit more normal and our economy starts to recover, we cannot lose sight of the fact that too many families in our communities continue to face significant economic hardship. And children are paying a steep price.
Previous relief measures provided some important help, but the reality is that the recovery is uneven and incomplete. Many are still struggling to make ends meet, especially families of color.
I have been in the early childhood field for more than 40 years. I have seen many families struggle to make ends meet.
They try to work full-time jobs at low wages and still try to pay for child care. They might qualify for federal assistance but, if they receive a raise for hard work, the federal assistance stops, and they pay more for child care than they receive in higher wages.
Many parents in West Virginia struggle to cover basic living expenses. This reality is even more stark for families of color, who disproportionately work lower-paying jobs and face worse employment prospects because of discrimination in education, housing, criminal justice and elsewhere.
For children, this type of financial hardship creates problems not only now but also in the future. Research has linked poverty and economic stress with long-term negative effects on health, education, career and financial stability. We know that access to regular meals, stable housing and high-quality child care can make all the difference in setting children — and their communities — on the path to a brighter future.
The good news is that we know exactly what to do to address these issues. President Joe Biden’s recovery plan will deliver long-awaited relief to West Virginia families and children by permanently expanding key tax credits, including the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit.
Expanding the Child Tax Credit would reduce child poverty in West Virginia by putting money directly in the pockets of families. The proposal also includes funding to make child care more affordable, create a paid family and medical-leave program, reduce childhood hunger and make health care more affordable.
And it asks profitable corporations and the very wealthy to pay their fair share in taxes to help pay for this assistance to thousands of families in our state.
Our senators and other members of Congress have an opportunity to deliver real results for struggling families and children, and to make our tax system fairer by supporting Biden’s recovery plan. We are counting on them to come through for us.
Contact Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., at 202-224-3954, and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., at 202-224-6472, and ask them to support Biden’s recovery plan.