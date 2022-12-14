Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A Utah man was charged recently with carrying a weapon on an airplane and assault with a deadly weapon after he held a razor near the throat of the passenger sitting next to him on a Jet Blue flight from New York to Salt Lake City. He eventually surrendered the weapon, and nobody was injured. Still, in September, a passenger punched an American Airlines flight attendant in the back of the head during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles.

Airline crews are facing far more of these kinds of incidents than before the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, in 2019, there were 146 investigations into passenger unruliness on planes. However, as of Nov. 1, there had already been 767 such investigations this year.

Stories you might like

Henry I. Miller, a physician and molecular biologist, is a senior fellow at the Pacific Research Institute. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Tags

Recommended for you