Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Mention West Virginia to someone that lives outside of our state, and those people might respond with comments such as: hillbillies, moonshine, John Denver’s “Country Roads” or the beautiful mountain landscape that drapes a good portion of our state.

Take a moment and reflect back to the late 1980s and early 1990s. A vast majority of the U.S. population did not want to give soccer a fighting chance when it was being introduced back then. Many thanks to those brave people who believed, pushed and persevered to push that vision to fruition back then. Were it not for those people, youth soccer would not be a staple sport across the United States and within our West Virginia communities and school systems.

Henry Sasyn lives in Vienna, Wood County.

Tags

Recommended for you