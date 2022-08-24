Mention West Virginia to someone that lives outside of our state, and those people might respond with comments such as: hillbillies, moonshine, John Denver’s “Country Roads” or the beautiful mountain landscape that drapes a good portion of our state.
Take a moment and reflect back to the late 1980s and early 1990s. A vast majority of the U.S. population did not want to give soccer a fighting chance when it was being introduced back then. Many thanks to those brave people who believed, pushed and persevered to push that vision to fruition back then. Were it not for those people, youth soccer would not be a staple sport across the United States and within our West Virginia communities and school systems.
Now, mention swimming in West Virginia, and most might envision doing so in one of our many rivers, lakes or creeks. Many people who were born and raised in West Virginia might recall — I sure do — doing just that during the summer months as a kid. With the passage of time, the world changes and, as it changes, we need to adapt and change with it, so as to not be left in the past or dying on the vine.
Our state’s competitive swimming community has rapidly grown over the years in popularity with our youth. It is where soccer was a few decades ago. While this is a great opportunity for the youth of West Virginia, our young student athletes face a huge barrier; the lack of indoor pools throughout the state to swim/practice in. Imagine how much interest in swimming would exist if the indoor pool space was made available to our youth.
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission informed me that West Virginia has 52 high schools that have a swimming program. Unfortunately, nearly all of these high schools use someone else’s facility, such as the YMCA, the Boys and Girls Club, a city community center, a college/university pool, etc. (Only Brooke and Wheeling Park high schools have their own pool on site.)
Thus, the West Virginia Department of Education relies heavily on other establishments/organizations to provide a service that our swimmers in the various counties require. Unfortunately, many of these facilities are much older and are requiring much more maintenance and upkeep than in the past. In some cases, the pool runs the risk of being closed for good.
Please ensure that our high school swimmers continue to have these facilities to continue their passion for the sport of swim. You can call David L. Roach (West Virginia superintendent of schools), at 833-627-2833, and ask for his and the state Department of Education’s unwavering financial support to these establishments/organizations regarding our high school swimmers need.