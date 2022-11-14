Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginians hold many values that form the core of a strong cultural identity. Because these values are part of us, they are difficult to bargain away or trade when they conflict with one another, even in the same individual. To advance one value, we may have to compromise on another, compromising, seemingly, ourselves to advance our ideals.

This can be the case with our elections. As a society, we value security — the idea that only those with the right to vote should cast a ballot and that nothing, and no one, should interfere with their ability to support the candidates they prefer. We value efficiency. Our systems should allow officials to count our votes quickly and accurately. We also value access. The idea that people who have the right to vote should be able to register, gather the information they need to cast an informed vote and be able to participate in the election unimpeded.

Erik Herron is the Eberly Family distinguished professor of political science at West Virginia University.

Samuel Workman, a former congressional candidate, is professor of political science and director of the Institute for Policy Research and Public Affairs at WVU.

