In a recent comment made to the public, Gov. Jim Justice accused us teachers of not wanting to work. Hearing the governor of our state accuse us of being lazy made me very sad, because it illustrates just how out of touch with reality he is.
Although today I am a local school teacher, I used to have a very different profession. In my previous life, I worked as the CEO of an international corporation — a company that I founded and built up until it served about 350 million customers worldwide. During my 18 years in private industry, I worked very hard; often 15 hours a day, six and seven days a week. I thought I was tired; I really did. I can understand the governor also thinking his job is hard, since he has never been a teacher.
In 2013, I sold my company, which allowed me to retire at an age that is too young to not be working. I decided to do something that I thought would be easy; I decided to teach middle-school kids.
My goodness, I have never been so exhausted in my life.
In business, I worked a lot of hours, but I still had energy at the end of the day. I could still go to hockey games, to the ballet, to concerts. When I traveled, I still went out to eat at restaurants at night. In business, you might spend a lot of hours at the office, but these hours are filled with private moments of downtime, where you get to play a few minutes of Free Cell on your computer, or you get to take a few deep breaths between meetings. Best of all (from the perspective of a teacher), you get to go to the bathroom when you need to, without being held to a bell schedule.
As a teacher, I work an average of 12 to 14 hours a day, which, I will grant you, is not as many as I worked when I was in business. However, these hours are exhausting to the extreme. I am always on. You try engaging several hundred kids in science. You try setting up a new and exciting lab every day, or building a 20-foot river in your classroom one day and then replacing it the next with some other hands-on activity. You try being funny, entertaining and enthusiastic for hours on end — all while really needing to go to the restroom, because, you know, you are held to that bell schedule.
When I became a teacher, I had to drop my annual season tickets to the ballet and to my hockey team, because I just didn’t have the energy anymore. I go home and collapse into my chair. I utterly collapse from exhaustion.
It is worth noting that not only did I make more than 10 times my current salary when I was in business, but they also paid for all my supplies. Whereas, in education, I have to fund many of my own classroom activities myself (but that is a story for another day).
Now, let’s bring everything into perspective. The pandemic has pushed teachers, who already work harder than anyone I know, beyond the point of exhaustion. We have written lessons, gathered supplies, prepared videos, only to have all our work thrown aside as we switched from in-person to online to blended, and back and forth. Each change in status required hundreds of hours of our time to prepare for and adapt to it — something that we have done over and over and over again.
The governor makes a whimsical change, and we work an extra 30 hours of unpaid time at home to prepare new lesson plans. Another whimsical change in the format of education, and another unpaid 30 hours of our time to meet student needs. Working so far above and beyond the breathtaking pace that we normally work, that many of us are not sleeping. We haven’t minded this, because we love our students.
But it is kind of insulting to have Gov. Justice, whose lack of consistency has caused us so many unpaid hours, and who has never worked a day of his life as hard as we work every day as teachers, tell us that we are lazy.
And again, I can appreciate that the governor thinks he works hard. When I was the CEO of a major international corporation, I too thought I worked hard. Then I got a reality check. I became a teacher, and I learned what real hard work looks like.