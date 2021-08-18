When we think about the Charleston Town Center mall, we often ask what businesses can be brought to attract customers. However, let us ask, what can an investment in Charleston do to save the mall?
Like many malls across the country, the Town Center mall has seen its fair share of struggles in recent years. The struggles include anchor stores, such as Macy’s and Sears, closing. In addition, popular restaurants, including Panera Bread, Subway, Qdoba and Five Guys, have closed or relocated to Southridge. Not to mention some of the smaller stores leaving the mall.
On a recent trip to the mall, I observed that as many as three-fourths of the once-prosperous facility’s stores were empty. This is a result of consumers shopping online, the city’s population decline and, as of late, COVID-19.
Even with these challenges, I believe we can save the mall. Plans for the mall must be cognitive to serve the people’s larger interest and not reliant on specialized attractions.
We must think of a holistic plan that will invest not only in the mall but also in the city of Charleston.
Some of this investment in our city has already begun, the historic Union Building, on Kanawha Boulevard, has converted some units into residential housing. Also, the Huntington Bank building, on Lee Street, plans to be changed into residential units. The Transit Mall and Slack Plaza, adjacent to the mall, has begun to be renovated to include green space, a covered performance stage and space for food trucks.
In addition, funds from the American Rescue Plan can help improve the city’s infrastructure. All these efforts are steps in the right direction to revive the mall.
These investments must continue. We need more residential units downtown, as well as businesses that are headquartered in Charleston, specifically downtown.
The city and the owners of the mall must focus on diversity and offer activities to entice businesses to come to or relocate to Charleston. These efforts will ensure that the mall can rely on local people and businesses to spend money and sustain the mall into the future.
In addition to the above efforts, the mall must undergo rebranding. The name “Town Center” was great at its inception; however, we must think bigger. After all, the mall is in the state’s capital, in the middle of the Charleston, and near to the busy Interstate 64. The mall must represent more than our town’s center. The mall must be a centerpiece for our state’s shopping and entertainment experience. It must represent the state.
Therefore, I propose that the mall should be rebranded as “The Mall of West Virginia.” While many may cite this as an oversimplification, branding is powerful, and if all corners of the state feel represented, the mall might be viewed as a destination, as opposed to a place reserved for Charlestonians
Not only should the mall owners work with city officials and the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, but they should make a concerted effort to work with event promoters throughout the city and state who have a track record of success.
In addition, events like the Live on the Levee or MultiFest have been very successful and could be duplicated in or around the mall.
No one store or venue will save the mall. Saving our mall starts with an investment in the capital city. The new owners of the mall must be creative in their marketing, and local governments must use the influx of federal money to improve the quality of life in Charleston and throughout the state.