Recently, actor and comedian Bill Cosby, convicted of sexual assault, was released from prison after his conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
The Cosby case has invoked strong emotions from all sides. Victims’ advocates are frustrated at Cosby’s release and assert that this could harm his alleged victims and sexual assault/rape victims at large. Others, who have supported Cosby, celebrate his release, pointing to the alleged inconsistencies in some of the accusations.
This is not an attempt to exonerate or convict Cosby, but to show the execution of justice cannot rely on deceptive or unethical practices, even if we believe the correct results will be reached.
In 2018, Cosby was convicted of aggravated indecent assault for an incident involving Andrea Constand and sentenced to three to 10 years in prison. His conviction hinged on statements Cosby made during a civil lawsuit involving Constand.
Before any criminal or civil hearings, Constand’s claim was brought before then-Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor. Castor decided not to pursue any criminal charges against Cosby, citing credibility, the length of time between the incident and reporting said incident, and other factors.
However, Castor felt Cosby had done something unlawful to Constand and wanted to aid her in a civil lawsuit against Cosby. Castor, therefore, struck a deal with Cosby in which, in exchange for immunity against criminal charges, Cosby would be prevented from invoking his 5th Amendment right (the right against self-incrimination) during the civil hearing depositions.
Cosby’s reliance on this promise led him to make several incriminating statements. Constand settled the civil suit against Cosby for $3.38 million.
When Castor was replaced by a new district attorney, Cosby’s criminal case was reopened and the depositions from the civil suit were unsealed. Cosby was ultimately convicted based on statements made during the civil deposition hearings.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court stated, “Prosecutors are more than mere participants in our criminal justice system.”
It could be argued that Castor went beyond the scope of his duties by getting involved in a civil case. A prosecutor generally handles only criminal matters.
Even if Castor wanted to give Cosby immunity, Castor was procedurally incorrect in how he went about it. Castor relied on a signed release where he stated that Cosby was immune from criminal prosecution regarding the incident with Constand, instead of getting an immunity order from a judge.
Also, the district attorney who took over for Castor and was his first assistant during the initial claim against Cosby, reopened the Cosby criminal case even after it was communicated to her that Cosby was immune from criminal prosecution regarding the Constand incident.
By behaving in such a careless manner regarding the law, the prosecutors violated Cosby’s constitutional and due process rights. This gave the Pennsylvania Supreme Court little choice but to release Cosby. Cosby’s prison sentence was discharged not because of a technicality, but because of prosecutorial misconduct.
Prosecutors, along with all actors in the criminal justice system, must be held to a higher standard. Fundamental fairness is a long-cherished principle of our system.
This fairness is not based on outcomes or the people involved in a particular matter. It is based on the integrity we hold for our positions within a system we gave the oath to protect and uphold.
When we let our ambition blind us, we lose justice and sacrifice those who ultimately depend on us.