We're at a pivotal point for our democracy, with Americans' right to vote under attack across the country and partisan gridlock blocking progress on issues that are both popular and important.
This year, in West Virginia and nearly every other state across the country, bills have been introduced by Republicans, making it harder for Americans to vote. Almost two dozen state laws have been enacted. It's a dangerous step backward for our country and a wake-up call for why we need to pass national laws to protect Americans' voting rights.
We know what needs to get done, but the filibuster stands in the way. In June and August, despite the majority of senators voting in favor, Republicans blocked the U.S. Senate from even debating the collection of reforms in the For the People Act. More recently, the U.S. House passed the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Still, its prospects are bleak in the Senate with the filibuster intact, and Republicans' near-unanimous pledged opposition.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has outlined a compromise voting rights proposal that, in less partisan times, would be the basis for a bipartisan agreement to secure voting rights protections. Yet Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has already come out in opposition, and it's hard to think of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., or 10 other Republicans willing to break ranks with McConnell. It is a reminder that Manchin's vision of a Senate that values bipartisanship is near-impossible with McConnell and a weaponized filibuster.
From its origins and as it currently exists, the filibuster is problematic and doesn't encourage bipartisanship nor compromise. Instead, it ensures partisanship and gridlock and blocks bills from even getting debated. The Senate rules are so convoluted, and the modern filibuster is so easy, that senators can stop a bill just by sending a few emails.
The ease of the filibuster and the rise of partisan gridlock means that even votes that should be non-controversial, like starting the debate over voting rights and setting up a bipartisan commission to study the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, can't move forward.
Ending the filibuster's stranglehold on legislation won't just strengthen voting rights - it will help ensure we can upgrade our electrical grid; secure greater access to affordable healthcare, lower the cost of prescription drugs; help rebuild the middle class, raise the minimum wage and pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.
West Virginia is behind the curve on so many fronts, addressing these issues would allow us to lead. But it won't be possible with the filibuster in place.
Manchin has made clear that he doesn't want to eliminate the filibuster entirely, but he is open to reforms that would strengthen the overall health of the Senate and weaken easy partisan obstruction. From the "talking filibuster" to flipping the burden of "keeping the floor" on the 41 senators looking to block legislation, several reforms are on the table that would make those looking to block progress have to work for it. The real test of any Senate change will be whether there can eventually be a majority vote on the underlying legislation and, most importantly, if the significant issues we need to make progress on can finally get passed.
We don't have time to waste. Now is the time to deliver, as time is running out to enact strong federal voting laws and protect against partisan gerrymanders before it's too late for the country's upcoming midterms and redistricting process.
As our former Governor and Secretary of State in charge of elections in West Virginia, Manchin understands what's at stake at this moment: nothing less than free and fair elections across the country.
There's so much to get done and one big obstacle standing in the way. We must move past the filibuster to protect voting, strengthen democracy, and deliver the progress that West Virginia sorely needs.