I am a former college football player, and I have been a football coach for the last several years in Kanawha County. I have coached youth through college football. I quickly learned that my job as a coach was far more than winning games or teaching proper technique; my job was to uplift young people and instill the lessons that I have learned from sports and life.
Recently, the Mountain Elite Athletic League, a youth football and cheerleading organization, attempted to bar the Charleston Cougars (formerly Western Generals, Midwestern and Kanawha City) from participating in the league’s playoffs and final cheerleading competition.
The league alleged that the Cougars violated the bylaws by not maintaining orderly bookkeeping. In response, the Cougars filed an emergency injunction to be prevented from being disqualified from the playoffs. The result was a hearing that lasted several hours before Circuit Judge Carrie Webster, who ruled that all three of the Charleston Cougars football teams could participate in the playoffs. Two of the three cheerleading teams were able to compete in the final cheer competition.
Disputes between youth football organizations and their teams is nothing new. A notable case occurred in 2013, when teams that would eventually consolidate into the Charleston Cougars were prevented from becoming members of the Mountain Elite Athletic League. This occurred after the Kanawha Valley Youth Football League teams left, disbanded that league and formed the Mountain Elite Athletic League. Eventually, the issue was resolved by then-Judge Paul Zakaib, and the teams gained full participation.
However, the right to participate in various football leagues over the years has become a recurring and burdensome matter for youth football teams in Charleston. These fights, which often land in court, date back years, possibly decades. In many instances, teams and/or the league justify its exclusion of Charleston’s teams, alleging bylaw violations. Charleston teams answer, claiming discrimination.
While I agree that bylaws must be followed, why would kids ultimately face punishment due to an adult’s alleged mishap? Why is such harsh punishment administered for such petty alleged violations? If there was indeed an egregious violation of the bylaws, why not punish administrators or coaches? This is youth football, not college or professional sports. Punishing youth athletes for adults’ alleged mistakes is a mischaracterization of justice and highlights deeper problems.
The Charleston Cougar football players and cheerleaders come from West Virginia’s most densely populated urban area. Many of the players, coaches and administrators for the Cougars are Black. Many of the complaints that are waged against the Cougars come from predominantly white and rural teams. Attempting to prevent Charleston kids from competing in youth football and cheerleading is rooted in racism and discrimination.
However, it is also rooted in the misguided objective of youth sports.
While racism cannot be ignored, the same teams that are opposed to letting Charleston football and cheerleading teams participate would have no issues accepting Charleston players who could add depth and value to their respective teams.
Ultimately, the problems come down to the win at all costs mentality that has sullied youth sports.
For those who subscribe to such thinking, eliminating the competition, on or off the field, is the cost of business.
The core principles of youth sports should be teaching discipline, work ethic, teamwork and having fun. In addition, youth sports should be teaching children how to overcome obstacles and deal with adversity. However, adults should not insert their objectives and present issues in which children cannot control or fight in learning these lessons.
While no one wants to consistently lose, when done correctly, youth sports build individuals with championship character and perseverance regardless of the team’s record. Winning is ultimately the result of not only having talented players but time invested in nurturing youth athletes and studying your craft as a coach.
While we can’t shield our children from the ugliness of the world and social issues are now a part of the reality of sports, we must do all that is necessary to preserve the innocence and fun of youth sports.
I am not attempting to romanticize sports nor take us back to a bygone era. However, I would plead that we not be hypnotized by trophies and adhere to the core principles of what youth sports should be.