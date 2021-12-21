This past year has been an eventful one for West Virginia.
West Virginia had several politicians at the center of the political world. Whether it was Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., being the wavering vote to various pieces of significant legislation, which caused Charleston to be the site for several national protests, or former West Virginia Delegate Derrick Evans criminally charged for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. And let us not forget the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even with all of this and much more, perhaps West Virginia’s biggest issue is our state’s prevailing drug problem.
West Virginia is amid a dual pandemic, dealing with a drug issue that has been exacerbated by COVID-19. West Virginia has more overdose deaths per capita than any other state in the country.
While this problem isn’t new, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported increasing overdose deaths during the pandemic. From April 2020 to April 2021, approximately 1,607 West Virginians died from a drug-related overdose, increasing significantly from 2019, when 878 overdose deaths were reported.
Working at various levels of the criminal justice system, drug addiction is at the heart of many social and crime problems. Whether it was during my time as a Kanawha County magistrate or currently as a West Virginia Parole Board member, I continue to see that drugs are the underlying cause for a great deal of crime, incarceration and recidivism. This presents the question of how we can effectively and adequately address West Virginia’s drug problem.
One of today’s major challenges is the variety of available controlled substances. For example, during the late 1980s and ’90s, much of the focus concerning drugs was around crack cocaine. However, today’s issues are much more complex. There seems to be an endless list of drugs a person can find themselves addicted to, including street, pharmaceutical, synthetic and prescription drugs.
Much of the response to our current drug pandemic is an increasing focus on treatment and rehabilitation. While these efforts must continue, long-term solutions should be considered to ensure we do not have another generation suffering from addiction.
The National Institute on Drug Abuse indicates that substance abuse prevention in early childhood can help prevent drug use. Exposing children to prevention programs by the age of 8 has been shown to lessen drug use when people become teenagers. I was a part of a drug prevention program around that same age and can attest to prevention working.
Many have bemoaned the “War on Drugs” as a farce that overpunished and ignored treatment. While I would agree with these sentiments, there was one positive effect: The DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program, started in the early 1980s, was brought into schools, taught by a local police officer and warned of the harmful effects of drugs.
Perhaps the most critical aspect of the program was that its lessons and information had practical application upon leaving the school grounds. In the late 1980s and early ’90s, some of our communities were inundated with crack cocaine. The DARE program was immediately helpful and saved many lives, including mine. Our young people need similar tools today.
Far too many West Virginia families, communities and state services have suffered because of drugs. Our state’s foster care and adoption services are overburdened, the quality of our educational system suffers, our jails are at capacity and many ill-equipped relatives are left to care for the children of addicted parents.
This culminates in our youth dealing with trauma that could lead them down the destructive path of their parents. In addition, aspects of our pop culture blatantly boast about very addictive drugs without articulating their very real consequences. Our young people are left defenseless to combat the pressures of today’s drug culture.
While we have made reasonable efforts to assist those suffering from substance use disorder, now is the time to put resources into prevention. Bringing programs like DARE or Victoria’s Voice into schools will ensure that we put our best effort forward to curb our drug addiction trend and lead West Virginia into a prosperous and healthy future.