As a ninth-generation West Virginian, I want to see our state thrive and grow for generations to come. However, every day, I watch as more and more West Virginians move out in search of new careers and jobs that pay enough to support their families — the kinds they can no longer find at home.
According to a recent federal work-group report, West Virginia is most in need of federal investment because of its historic over-reliance on extractive industries. Coal, which put the state on the map as America’s energy hub, has left us in the dust as renewable energy sources like wind and solar have become cheaper. We cannot be forgotten as the nation embraces cleaner energy. West Virginia can be America’s energy hub again. But we need to be ready to adapt and embrace change.
Many of the state’s political and business leaders — over 100 to be precise — argue that West Virginians are ready now. Recently, as part of a campaign with Chesapeake Climate Action Network Fund, they signed a letter urging a true transition and clean-energy economy. When the letter was first created, there was no proposed legislation on the books that encompassed these bold but necessary steps. That changed recently, when President Joe Biden introduced the American Jobs Plan.
The American Jobs Plan addresses the systemic problems the state has faced for decades. This plan creates thousands of good-paying jobs for West Virginians, especially those in coal communities. Ensuring that these hard-working folks continue to have jobs that pay a living wage is of utmost importance. We can’t continue to focus on the jobs that, responding to market trends, will continue to decline and eventually become obsolete. We must be willing to be adaptable and creative.
To be clear, there is no shame in using the resources we have and taking the good-paying jobs that are available to us. In no way should coal miners and energy workers feel left out or abandoned during this transition. If we can set aside the misconceptions that we have about clean energy taking away jobs, rather than providing a variety of opportunities for those same skilled laborers, we will see the benefits of this plan.
The federal investments that this plan will bring to West Virginia could help counteract the economic crises that the coronavirus pandemic has brought to our state. And an economy built on clean, renewable energy would enable other sectors to flourish. The plan accounts for that growth, too, and would increase funding toward critical infrastructure, like broadband, that’s a requirement in many industries.
Twenty-four percent of West Virginians, myself included, live in areas where they have little to no access to broadband internet. Not only is access limited, but the internet providers also are limited.
In many parts of the state, there is only one option for an internet provider and, in many cases, it is not affordable for the average West Virginia household. Maintaining a job during the height of a pandemic has put a spotlight on how crucial internet access is.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has taken an important step in supporting our coal communities. Recently, he launched the 48C Manufacturing Tax Credit. 48C is a bipartisan tax credit to attract clean-energy manufacturing to areas with high unemployment. It includes a $4 billion carve-out for companies willing to set up operations in communities where coal mines or coal power plants have closed. However, we need more support.
Manufacturing jobs account for 6.5% of the workforce in West Virginia. The American Jobs Plan would invest $300 billion nationwide to revitalize the manufacturing industry while providing incentives for — and investment in — innovative energy projects in coal communities.
These bold investments would allow us to cultivate a more sustainable Appalachia. I believe West Virginia can become a place where people and companies want to move to. But right now, people are moving away to find better jobs, more sustainable transportation, broadband access and an overall better quality of life. This plan could be what turns the tables for my home state.
Whether we like it or not, the coal industry is crashing. If we can keep our eyes on the big picture, West Virginia could go from being an energy hub to a hub for jobs.
As a mother of two, I want to ensure that my sons are able to find good-paying jobs and have clean water to drink and air to breathe. I want them to be proud to be West Virginians. And I want to be able to look back and say that, when we were given the opportunity to make our state a better place to live, we took it. I want my sons to know that we didn’t shy away from progress just because it was different from what we were used to.
Together, we can stand united in our mission to uplift West Virginia and all the folks living here.