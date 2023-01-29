Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Recent headlines have brought news — unfortunately not unexpected — of declining student performance in reading and math across the country. We could see it coming. Student outcome scores have been plateauing over the last decade. Then COVID hit. The results from the previous two years are as bad as we thought they would be.

A few questions are top of mind. What are we doing about it, and is it — and will it be — enough? And will the concern last into the future so that we don’t forget about this in a year or two? There is a lot at stake if we don’t get this right.

Stories you might like

Holly Kuzmich, a senior adviser at the George W. Bush Institute, worked on education policy at the White House and Department of Education under President George W. Bush. A longer version of this essay recently appeared in The Catalyst: A Journal of Ideas from the Bush Institute. This is distributed by InsideSources.com.

Recommended for you