The 2021 regular session of the West Virginia Legislature began Wednesday, and it will be like no other in the state’s history.
Many safety protocols are in place because of the pandemic. They will alter not only how and where lawmakers gather inside the state Capitol, but also how the members of the public follow the proceedings, gain access to lawmakers and make their voices heard.
“Capitol access will be limited to just those that are here for the official business or other government services,” Gov. Jim Justice said.
Senate and House leaders are trying to find a balance between conducting business and following safety guidelines, while also remaining transparent. Audio and video of floor sessions and committee meetings will be streamed online.
“The Senate is going to be accessible,” said new Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley. “I mean, it’s going to be accessible digitally.”
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, must figure out how to keep 100 members socially distanced, how to hold committee meetings in often cramped spaces and how to keep the public informed about what lawmakers are doing.
“We will be making sort of a game-day decision each day,” he said.
MetroNews reporter Brad McElhinny, who has covered many legislative sessions, reported that modifications because of COVID-19 will have a significant impact on the process.
“That will make it challenging for the public to participate in some of the less tangible aspects of decision-making — being present in case discussion of a bill may reveal unexpected effects, speaking up spontaneously about a concern, watching reaction or side conversations, seeing who pops up (or runs into) an office and having the kind of casual conversations that can sometimes shape opinions and events.”
McElhinny makes a great point. The legislative process in our state is like a 60-day-long town hall meeting with wide-ranging debates, shifting allegiances, side deals, emotional speeches and dry testimony. The ebb and flow of that activity affects what happens when critical votes are taken in committee and on the chamber floors.
One of the great beauties of the West Virginia Legislature is that it is a part-time body filled with people who, for the most part, are not professional politicians. And, while at the Capitol, they are usually accessible to citizens, groups, lobbyists, reporters and pretty much anyone who wants to bend their ears.
We will miss most of that, and that is bound to have an impact on what comes out of the Legislature over the next two months.