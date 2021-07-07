Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 68F. SSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 68F. SSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%.