Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Cabell flips: One of the last remaining large Democratic counties in West Virginia is now red, but not by much. The most recent voter registration figures from Secretary of State Mac Warner’s Office show Cabell County with 20,866 Republicans and 20,536 Democrats (and 12,031 no party). Just six years ago, there were 7,700 more Democrats than Republicans in the state’s fourth-largest county.

Out with the old, in with the new: Warner’s office also reports county clerks have removed 345,200 names from the voting rolls in the last six years because they were deceased, duplicate, out-of-state or convicted felons. However, 297,400 new voters, including 85,600 high school students, have registered during the same period.

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline" on MetroNews.

Recommended for you