Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Negotiations between Gov. Jim Justice and leaders of the Senate and House of Delegates over tax cuts will continue this week. The most recent meetings are described as cordial, with at least hints of progress.

However, there is no agreement yet with three weeks left in the regular session.

Stories you might like

Hoppy Kercheval hosts "Talkline" on MetroNews.

Recommended for you